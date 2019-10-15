Divinity: Fallen Heroes has been put on hold indefinitely

Divinity: Fallen Heroes, the tactical follow-up to Original Sin 2, has been put on hold, with Larian Studios and Logic Artists parting ways, at least for now. Announced earlier this year, a more battle-focused Divinity was an appealing prospect—unfortunately, it looks like the game will require more resources and time than Larian has available.

"Originally scheduled for November 2019 release, it has become clear to everyone involved that the game will need far greater development time and resources than are available now to bring it to fruition in a fun and sustainable way," the statement from Larian reads.

On behalf of Logic Artists and Larian, we'd like to share with you the following message about Divinity: Fallen Heroes https://t.co/5olRAClvw4 pic.twitter.com/JV8vov8jn7October 15, 2019

Developer Logic Artists will focus on its own tactical series, Expeditions, while Larian continues work on Baldur's Gate 3. The fate of Fallen Heroes is uncertain, but Larian says "we all agree that there's a great game in there that will sometime reach the players who await it," so development could continue somewhere down the line.

Original Sin 2, which rightly claimed the top spot in this year's PC Gamer Top 100, has one of the best combat systems I've ever been murdered by in an RPG, so it's a shame we won't get to see it take centre stage this year. Larian's said almost nothing about Baldur's Gate 3's brawls, however, so we might still have some more turn-based tactical fights in the near future.