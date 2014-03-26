Deus Ex short film finally released, brings Human Revolution to life

A short minute-long teaser for the Deus Ex: Human Revolution fan film was released back in December 2012 . Fifteen months later, and you can finally see the short film's extra eleven minutes. They contain improbable hair, piercing arm-spikes, and the non-standard use of a cigar clipper. As was the case back then, it's still a brilliantly realised recreation of the looks and feel of the game.

Okay, so not quite the look and feel of the game. For that to happen, every frame would need to be filtered through an unhealthy yellow sheen.