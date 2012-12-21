Deus Ex: Human Revolution fan film looks pretty amazing

It's not the officially licensed movie , but this teaser trailer for an upcoming Human Revolution short film is looking mighty impressive. DCode Films are handling the project, with Moe Charif acting as writer and director, as well as playing Adam Jensen. Getting all those cyborg limb augmentations shows some admirable dedication, don't you think?

There's no firm date for the film's release, with the team saying they're hoping to get it done as soon as possible. Presumably they've still got to edit in a filter to bathe everything in Human Revolution's overwhelmingly yellow hue.

Still, the team behind it have created a seriously well-realised slice of Deus Ex. Except... hang on.

That is not the face of a man whose friend is being thrown through a wall.

That's a man who can't remember if he left the oven on.

