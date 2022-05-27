Destiny 2's new Duality dungeon is a 'daring mind-heist' of a corrupt space emperor

By published

Calus is back, and he's brought Leviathan with him.

Audio player loading…

With Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted (opens in new tab) now upon us, it's time to get our first look at the newest dungeon to be added to the mix: Duality, a chilling descent into the shattered psyche of the exiled Cabal Emperor Calus, where players will "pull off a daring mind-heist and steal his darkest secrets."

"The Witness opened its mind to me, and I saw my darkest desire made reality," Calus intones ominously. "I am the herald. I am the end."

That sure doesn't sound good! It's been a long time since I played Destiny 2—in fact, when last I looked, the Guardians had kicked Calus' ass and moved on to other things. Yet it seems the big man was maybe down, but not out. So I checked in with a couple of current Destineers at PC Gamer to find out what's going on.

"Well, the deposed Cabal Emperor, Calus, has returned from the Void as a servant of the Witness, bringing his world ship Leviathan with him," associate editor Ted Litchfield explained. 

I thought maybe he was messing with me, but UK editor-in-chief Phil Savage quickly chimed in to assure me that he was not: "That, basically," he confirmed.

(Phil also explained to me that it wasn't actually Calus who we fought in the first Destiny 2 raid, but a giant robot who was there as a part of some sort of cosmic game show. Destiny 2 lore is wild.)

The Duality dungeon is live now. Bungie warned on Twitter that there are a few issues players may encounter on the journey, which will hopefully be ironed out quickly:

See more

To learn more about the Seasons of the Haunted, hit up the seasonal page at bungie.net (opens in new tab). If you're already into the action and want a little help with getting things done, don't miss our guides to unlocking Solar 3.0 fragments (opens in new tab), using Opulent Keys (opens in new tab), and the big one, finding all the Calus bobbleheads (opens in new tab).

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
See comments