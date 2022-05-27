Destiny 2's new Duality dungeon is a 'daring mind-heist' of a corrupt space emperor

Audio player loading…

With Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted (opens in new tab) now upon us, it's time to get our first look at the newest dungeon to be added to the mix: Duality, a chilling descent into the shattered psyche of the exiled Cabal Emperor Calus, where players will "pull off a daring mind-heist and steal his darkest secrets."

"The Witness opened its mind to me, and I saw my darkest desire made reality," Calus intones ominously. "I am the herald. I am the end."

That sure doesn't sound good! It's been a long time since I played Destiny 2—in fact, when last I looked, the Guardians had kicked Calus' ass and moved on to other things. Yet it seems the big man was maybe down, but not out. So I checked in with a couple of current Destineers at PC Gamer to find out what's going on.

"Well, the deposed Cabal Emperor, Calus, has returned from the Void as a servant of the Witness, bringing his world ship Leviathan with him," associate editor Ted Litchfield explained.

I thought maybe he was messing with me, but UK editor-in-chief Phil Savage quickly chimed in to assure me that he was not: "That, basically," he confirmed.

(Phil also explained to me that it wasn't actually Calus who we fought in the first Destiny 2 raid, but a giant robot who was there as a part of some sort of cosmic game show. Destiny 2 lore is wild.)

The Duality dungeon is live now. Bungie warned on Twitter that there are a few issues players may encounter on the journey, which will hopefully be ironed out quickly:

💠 Some enemies in the Duality dungeon can occasionally spawn behind walls.💠 Players that ring the bell in the dungeon repeatedly and quickly can get themselves into a broken state where the bell will be inoperable.May 27, 2022 See more

To learn more about the Seasons of the Haunted, hit up the seasonal page at bungie.net (opens in new tab). If you're already into the action and want a little help with getting things done, don't miss our guides to unlocking Solar 3.0 fragments (opens in new tab), using Opulent Keys (opens in new tab), and the big one, finding all the Calus bobbleheads (opens in new tab).