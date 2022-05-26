How to unlock Solar 3.0 fragments in Destiny 2

Want to unlock your Destiny 2 Solar 3.0 fragments? The Season of the Haunted has launched and the Solar rework (opens in new tab) is receiving a bit of a mixed response. The changes to Gunslinger are pretty darn good, but Titans and Warlocks seem a little less pleased with the overhaul. As with the Void rework, it’s all about aspects and fragments now, and choosing a line-up of perks that’ll synergise with your playstyle and mod setup.

But not every fragment or grenade ability is available right from the start. If you’ve just started the season and arrived on the Leviathan, you might want to know a little more about Opulent Keys (opens in new tab) and chests, or what those Calus Bobbleheads (opens in new tab) do. That said, here’s every fragment available in the Solar 3.0 rework, as well as how to unlock the others.

Also be aware: some people are experiencing a bug that means they can’t use Solar fragments even after unlocking them, but once Bungie has fixed it, these should hopefully be available for use.

Destiny 2 Solar 3.0: How to unlock fragments and grenades

If you’ve just started the Season of the Haunted, you’ll now have access to Solar 3.0 and the reworked classes for Hunter, Warlock, and Titan. As with the rework of Void in the style of Stasis, you have a super, abilities, aspects, and fragments to choose from, each altering how you play the class. You won’t start with every fragment and grenade unlocked, though.

To get them you have to speak to Ikora Rey in the Bazaar section of the tower. Select Solar and then either fragments or grenades to get the remaining versions. Fragments cost a hefty 25,000 Glimmer, while grenades only cost 3,000 a piece. Once purchased, meditate using the strange globe to your right to unlock them in the subclass menu.

Destiny 2 Solar 3.0: Every fragment

Here are all of the fragments that you can use with Solar 3.0. If more are added as the season continues, I’ll be sure to add them: