Dead Island's trailer getting its own movie. The game? Not so much

And so life (or un-life, I suppose) comes full circle. Game trailers tend to take heavy inspiration from film, and Dead Island's - while pretty damn incredible - was no different. Now, though, big-time film studio Lionsgate has nabbed the rights to give Techland's undead opus a movie makeover, and it's using the trailer as "primary creative inspiration." Can a videogame about the movie based on the trailer for a videogame be far off?

Gamasutra 's got the full report, noting that The Mummy producer Sean Daniel and The Amityville Horror producer Stefan Sonnenfeld are heading up the project thus far. Currently, the movie's in the early stages of development, which - admittedly - is still a lot further than most videogame movies get.

"Like the hundreds of journalists and millions of fans who were so passionate and vocal about the Dead Island trailer, we too were awestruck," Lionsgate's co-COO Joe Drake said. "This is exactly the type of property we're looking to adapt at Lionsgate - it's sophisticated, edgy, and a true elevation of a genre that we know and love. It also has built in brand recognition around the world, and franchise potential."

We at PC Gamer, of course, had a blast with the game proper, but I have to admit that its most gripping narrative conflict - "Should I slice off this zombie's limbs or just decapitate him?" - would probably start to lose moviegoers' interest after the sixth or seventh hour.

Despite the fact that I'm pretty sure the only valid excuse for missing this thing the first time around is an actual, factual, non-fictional zombie apocalypse, here's the infamous Dead Island cinematic trailer: