A new Dishonored 2 patch just hit Steam

Update: Patch 1.3 is now out of open beta. Beta-phobic Dishonored players: you may now switch off camera motion blur.
Original story:
The drive to make Dishonored 2 all that it should be on the PC continued today with the release of the 1.3 patch in beta on Steam. Bethesda also repeated its recommendation that players upgrade to Nvidia's 375.95 driver (or newer, I assume), noting that it has "identified an issue with drivers 375.70 and 375.86 unique to Dishonored 2 which impacts performance."
(AMD owners should be using the 16.11.4 drivers, although there's no mention of known issues with earlier versions.)
The 1.3 patch makes "general performance and optimization improvements," adds an option to turn off motion blur, improves mouse functionality, and fixes various problems related to the interface, options menu, and multi-monitor support. The full patch notes:
Options:
- Added a setting to turn OFF Camera Motion Blur
- Fixed a bug which caused some textures to be missing when Texture Quality was set above Medium for some GPUs
- Fixed a bug where the game sometimes launched in the previously saved resolution in the top left corner of the screen
- Fixed a bug where "Adaptive Resolution" was incorrectly set to "Manual"
- Fixed a bug where changing the Screen Resolution, Monitor, Windowed Mode or Triple Buffering did not properly revert after selecting "No"
- Fixed a bug where the player was incorrectly asked to confirm changes when no changes were made
- Fixed a bug where V-Sync settings did not match the monitor refresh rate when higher than 60hz
- Fixed a bug where pressing "No" in the confirmation prompt when changing Triple Buffering setting sometimes made the prompt appear again
Display / Monitor
- Fixed a bug with multiple monitors which caused the game to not display on the primary monitor by default
- Fixed a bug which caused some UI elements to be misplaced when using 5:4 or 4:3 aspect ratios
- Fixed a bug which caused the game window to appear off screen when resolution was set below the native resolution for 1440P and 2160P monitors.
- Fixed a bug which caused incorrect Resolution Scale FPS Target when changing V-Sync mode
- Set default value for Resolution Scaling Quality to "Quality"
Rendering / Performance
- Fixed a rendering bug affecting the lighting on some NPCs which sometimes caused a red glow
- FPS limiter set to 60 FPS by default
- Adjusted Shadow Quality settings – “High” setting and below have a more significant visual and performance adjustment
- Reduced performance impact of transparent surfaces & VFX
Mouse
- Fixed a bug impacting mouse movement speed
Known Issues
- Switching off the V-Sync a second time sets the FPS Limiter to 30 instead of 60 by default
- Changing the settings from TXAA to FXAA and not applying the change sets the TXAA Sharpness to 1 instead of its previous value
- Disconnecting and reconnecting a controller during gameplay may cause the controls to become locked ----->Alt-tabbing or pressing the Xbox button on the controller should return controls
- The game crashes to desktop when loading into gameplay on a Phenom II processor ----->Phenom II processors are currently not supported
- Adaptive Resolution can get stuck at -1 when restoring video settings ----->Changing the V-Sync option will allow the Adaptive Resolution slider to move again
Because the patch is still in beta, you'll need to opt in if you want it right away. Right-click Dishonored 2 in your Steam library, then select Properties, then Betas, and then BetaPatch from the available drop-down menu. Close everything, wait for the game to update, and when it's finished the title in your library will change to "Dishonored 2 [BetaPatch]." If it doesn't, exit and restart Steam, and you'll be off to the hound fights.