A new Dishonored 2 patch just hit Steam

Update: Patch 1.3 is now out of open beta. Beta-phobic Dishonored players: you may now switch off camera motion blur.

Original story:

The drive to make Dishonored 2 all that it should be on the PC continued today with the release of the 1.3 patch in beta on Steam. Bethesda also repeated its recommendation that players upgrade to Nvidia's 375.95 driver (or newer, I assume), noting that it has "identified an issue with drivers 375.70 and 375.86 unique to Dishonored 2 which impacts performance."

(AMD owners should be using the 16.11.4 drivers, although there's no mention of known issues with earlier versions.)

The 1.3 patch makes "general performance and optimization improvements," adds an option to turn off motion blur, improves mouse functionality, and fixes various problems related to the interface, options menu, and multi-monitor support. The full patch notes:

Options:

Added a setting to turn OFF Camera Motion Blur

Fixed a bug which caused some textures to be missing when Texture Quality was set above Medium for some GPUs

Fixed a bug where the game sometimes launched in the previously saved resolution in the top left corner of the screen

Fixed a bug where "Adaptive Resolution" was incorrectly set to "Manual"

Fixed a bug where changing the Screen Resolution, Monitor, Windowed Mode or Triple Buffering did not properly revert after selecting "No"

Fixed a bug where the player was incorrectly asked to confirm changes when no changes were made

Fixed a bug where V-Sync settings did not match the monitor refresh rate when higher than 60hz

Fixed a bug where pressing "No" in the confirmation prompt when changing Triple Buffering setting sometimes made the prompt appear again

Display / Monitor

Fixed a bug with multiple monitors which caused the game to not display on the primary monitor by default

Fixed a bug which caused some UI elements to be misplaced when using 5:4 or 4:3 aspect ratios

Fixed a bug which caused the game window to appear off screen when resolution was set below the native resolution for 1440P and 2160P monitors.

Fixed a bug which caused incorrect Resolution Scale FPS Target when changing V-Sync mode

Set default value for Resolution Scaling Quality to "Quality"

Rendering / Performance

Fixed a rendering bug affecting the lighting on some NPCs which sometimes caused a red glow

FPS limiter set to 60 FPS by default

Adjusted Shadow Quality settings – “High” setting and below have a more significant visual and performance adjustment

Reduced performance impact of transparent surfaces & VFX

Mouse

Fixed a bug impacting mouse movement speed

Known Issues

Switching off the V-Sync a second time sets the FPS Limiter to 30 instead of 60 by default

Changing the settings from TXAA to FXAA and not applying the change sets the TXAA Sharpness to 1 instead of its previous value

Disconnecting and reconnecting a controller during gameplay may cause the controls to become locked ----->Alt-tabbing or pressing the Xbox button on the controller should return controls

The game crashes to desktop when loading into gameplay on a Phenom II processor ----->Phenom II processors are currently not supported

Adaptive Resolution can get stuck at -1 when restoring video settings ----->Changing the V-Sync option will allow the Adaptive Resolution slider to move again

Because the patch is still in beta, you'll need to opt in if you want it right away. Right-click Dishonored 2 in your Steam library, then select Properties, then Betas, and then BetaPatch from the available drop-down menu. Close everything, wait for the game to update, and when it's finished the title in your library will change to "Dishonored 2 [BetaPatch]." If it doesn't, exit and restart Steam, and you'll be off to the hound fights.