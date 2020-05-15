5 big improvements in Crusader Kings 3

Crusader Kings 3 is a massive historical soap opera that spans centuries, but we've tried to distil it down to seven minutes for you. Point your eyes at the video above for a look at five of the biggest improvements the sequel brings with it, including the RPG-like lifestyle system and hassle-free sailing.

For more details from our first hands-on, check out our full Crusader Kings 3 impressions.

Paradox also announced the release date this week, so you'll be able to start murdering rivals and kicking off holy wars from September 1.