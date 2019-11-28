This Samsung 65-inch QLED TV is down to $998, its lowest price yet

Good news: There's a massive, 65-inch Samsung QLED TV deal here that you won't have to trample a bunch of Best Buy customers to secure. One of Samsung's 65-inch 4K TVs is now $997.99 at multiple stores. While the TV has been that price before, it's still the lowest recorded price for this particular model, and it gets you a brand new 2019 QLED TV for less than $1000.

This is a 65-inch 4K Smart TV, using Samsung's high-quality QLED panels that produce vivid colors at any brightness setting, with HDR10 support. A variety of apps are available for watching content without an added box, including Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, YouTube, and others. The 2019 models have improved viewing angles, and feature Samsung's Smart hub.

The TV also operates at a maximum of 120Hz over FreeSync with its built-in 'PC Mode,' so it's a great option for home theater PCs. According to testing performed by RTINGS.com, it also works at 120Hz with Nvidia GeForce graphics cards, if you manually enable the G-Sync Compatible mode from Nvidia's control panel. That's a neat bonus too.

Samsung 65-Inch Smart TV (QN65Q60RAFXZA) | $997.99 (~$200 off)

This TV has dropped $200 from the previous price. It also works at up to 120Hz when paired with an AMD graphics card, or when the G-Sync compatibility mode is enabled on Nvidia-powered PCs. A QLED for under $1000 is always a good deal.View Deal

