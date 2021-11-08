The best Dell and Alienware Black Friday deals: monitors, PCs and gaming laptops for less

Of all the great retailers offering up hardware deals this Black Friday, Dell will always have a special place in our hearts. So, we thought we'd focus on a Black Friday hub specifically for any Dell PC gaming deals we'd spotted, because I'm sure many of you feel the same.

Here is manufacturer-cum-retailer that's churning out great deals under some highly sought after brands—Alienware being one of those you've at least some exposure to, as a gamer. And while the sci-fi Alienware aesthetic may be a little too edgy for some, the tech underneath is nothing to be sniffed at. Besides, there are plenty of Dell deals out there right now that aren't plastered with our little grey tech friend, but are just as advanced.

Sure, basic Dell brand monitors won't give you refresh rates of over 200Hz like some Alienware ones will, but I'd be lying if I said they weren't still good for gaming. And the Dell range doesn't stop with an expansive list of gaming monitors. There are some great deals all over.

We're even seeing many of Dell's Alienware gaming PCs popping up with money off, and with some very impressive specs, but they've not been hanging around at those prices—not least the gaming laptops. In a world where GPUs are very hard to come by, buying a prebuilt PC is one of the best ways to get hold of current-gen graphics cards. So why not make it a snazzy Alienware one?

Dell Black Friday gaming PC deals

Alienware Aurora R10 Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800 | 512TB SSD | 16GB DDR4 | $1,709.99 $1,322.99 at Dell (save $387)

Here we have the Ryzen edition Aurora R10, and while it isn't the absolute tip-top of gaming hardware, it's still a very capable machine. With an Nvidia RTX 3060 and Ryzen 7 5800 combo, you can expect to run plenty of games at the highest settings on a 1080p monitor quite happily.

Dell XPS desktop XPS Desktop | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800 | 512GB SSD | 32GB DDR4 | $1,799.99 $1,322.99 at Dell (save $477)

For a machine with a pretty tasty CPU, and a middling current-gen GPU, this XPS desktop is not the worst config. Of course, you'll likely want to upgrade the SSD as 512GB doesn't stretch too far nowadays, but it still means you'll have a nippy boot drive. And that's topped with 32GB of RAM, so can't complain.

Dell Black Friday gaming monitor deals

Alienware AW2721D | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | $1,109.99 Alienware AW2721D | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | $1,109.99 $799.99 at Dell (save $310)

This Alienware monitor hits that 1440p sweet spot at an impressive 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms (GtG) response time. This thing is fast. And at 450 cd/m2 it's pretty bright too. This would normally set you back $1,110, but right now you can pick it up for a penny under $800. That's a quality saving on a quality screen.

Dell S3222DGM | 32-inch | 1440p | VA | $529.99 Dell S3222DGM | 32-inch | 1440p | VA | $529.99 $329.99 at Dell (save $200)

Coming in with a massive saving, this QHD, curved Dell gaming monitor boasts AMD FreeSync, as well as 2ms grey-to-grey response and a very tasty 165Hz refresh rate. At $200 off RRP, its a bit of a steal.

Alienware AW3821DW Alienware AW3821DW | 38-inch | 1600p | IPS | $1949.99 $1,299.99 at Dell (save $650)

From the 'go big or go home' school of monitor design, this curved monster is for anyone that wants to hit that truly immersive gaming experience. At 3840x1600 it has the same horizontal resolution as a 4K panel, but it isn't quite as tall—it'll still punish your graphics card though. The 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, and VESA DisplayHDR 600 round out an impressive overall package.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor: AW2521HF Alienware AW2521HF | 25-inch | 1080p | IPS | $524.99 $279.99 at Dell (save $245)

It may not be the widest, screen nor the highest resolution around, but with a true 1ms grey-to-grey response and a ridiculous 240Hz refresh, it'll give you some serious speed—provided your PC can pump out the high frame rates it deserves.

Dell Black Friday laptop deals

Alienware M15 R6 Alienware M15 R6 | Intel Core i7 11800H | Nvidia RTX 3080 | 1080p | 2TB SSD | 32GB RAM | $2,859.99 $2,508.79 at Dell (save $351.20)

Another Alienware M15 laptop, this time the R6 model. With an RTX 3080, and a 11th Gen Intel core i7 11800H you'll be flying through those frame rates. And that's topped with a super speedy 360Hz panel, with 1ms response and Nvidia G-Sync for a competitive edge, along with boatloads of RAM and 2TB of M.2 PCIe storage to keep it all chugging along nicely.

Alienware m15 Alienware M15 R4 |Intel Core i7 10870H | Nvidia RTX 3080 | 1080p | 1TB SSD | 32GB RAM | $2,809.99 $2,253.99 (save $556.00) at Dell

The Alienware M15 R4 comes with Nvidia's flagship 8GB RTX 3080, and a 10th generation Intel core i7 to help tackle even the most intensive games. It's topped with a speedy 144Hz FHD monitor to cater for the immense frame rates it'll be pumping out, too. With a $524 saving, it's worth a look.

Dell G15 Dell G15 | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i7 11800H | Nvidia RTX 3060 | 1080p | 120Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,518.99 $1,126.99 at Dell (save $392)

If you want a cheap RTX 3060-powered gaming laptop, look to the MSI below. If you want a really well-rounded one, this Dell G15 is the way to go. It's better prepared with 16GB of RAM, an eight-core CPU, and it comes in a great chassis we like at this price.

Our magic price searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day.