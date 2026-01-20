Nvidia allegedly greenlit the use of pirated books from illegal sources to train its AI models, according to an expanded class-action lawsuit

The lawsuit from 2024 is back, this time with bigger allegations.

A promotional image for Nvidia NeMo, using icons to represent the different aspects of the generative AI framework
(Image credit: Nvidia)

The capabilities of AI models, such as GPT-5, Gemini, Claude, and Grok, lie in the size and scope of the dataset used to train them. This has also been the source of multiple lawsuits, claiming that the companies performing the training had no right to freely use the data. In an expanded class-action case against Nvidia, however, the accusation goes one step further, with claims that the GPU giant willingly used an illegal source of pirated books to train its models.

As reported by TorrentFreak, an amended complaint (pdf warning) filed at the district court in Oakland, California last week, specifically claims that staff at Nvidia contacted a so-called 'shadow library' known as Anna's Archive, a repository of pirated books and other documents.

