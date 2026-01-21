'I think this is crazy': Anthropic's CEO takes a potshot at Nvidia and the US government for selling AI chips to China

News
By published

It's not really biting the hands that feed it, more just a little nibble.

CHONGQING, CHINA - DECEMBER 29: In this photo illustration, a person holds a smartphone displaying the logo of “Claude,” an AI language model by Anthropic, with the company’s logo visible in the background, illustrating the rapid development and adoption of generative AI technologies, on December 29, 2024 in Chongqing, China. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a cornerstone of China’s strategic ambitions, with the government aiming to establish the country as a global leader in AI by 2030.
(Image credit: Cheng Xin via Getty Images)

At this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, there has been considerable talk about all things AI-related, with numbers being bandied around so large that it all seems set in another universe. However, the leader of one particular AI company expressed opinions on the sale of chips to China that were distinctly grounded.

"I think this is crazy," said Anthropic CEO, Dario Amodei, in a 25-minute interview with Bloomberg (via Techcrunch). That remark came about when the discussion turned to a decision made by the US government, essentially giving Nvidia the rubberstamp to sell its H200 AI superchips to companies in China. "I think it's a bit like, I don't know, like selling nuclear weapons to North Korea and, you know, bragging."

A stylized image of an Nvidia Grace Hopper AI &#039;superchip&#039; against a gradient blue background

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Anthropic is also very keen on protecting its financial forecasts, where it has expressed a belief that it will not only hit a revenue stream of $70 billion by 2028, but also $17 billion in cash flow. Naturally, few people are going to pay attention to a company moaning about potential revenue losses, hence why Anthropic couched its criticisms of AI chip sales to China as a security concern.

Regardless of whether or not AI models ever become as capable as 100 million people smarter than any Nobel Prize winner (hmm, I wonder why he picked that particular choice of intelligence metric), Anthropic faces more than just China in the battle for AI supremacy. Google, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and OpenAI are all spending endless billions of dollars to be first across the AGI line. No amount of complaining is going to stop them.

Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair in Royal colouring, on a white background
Best PC gaming kit 2026

1. Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo

2. Best gaming desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro XL

3. Best gaming headset: Razer BlackShark V3

4. Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless

5. Best gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro

6. Best PC controller: GameSir G7 Pro

7. Best steering wheel: Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel

8. Best microphone: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone

9. Best webcam: Elgato Facecam MK.2


👉Check out our list of guides👈

Nick Evanson
Nick Evanson
Hardware Writer

Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in the early 1980s. After leaving university, he became a physics and IT teacher and started writing about tech in the late 1990s. That resulted in him working with MadOnion to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its PC gaming section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com covering everything and anything to do with tech and PCs. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open-world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.