SkyTech's gaming PC with an RTX 2070 Super is discounted to $1,000 right now

One of the best deals in recent history on gaming PCs was the SkyTech Blaze II desktop with an RTX 2070 Super graphics card for just $1,000. For those of you who missed out on it the first time, the sale has returned, and the PC is still cheaper than every other gaming PC with the same graphics card (at least on Newegg).

The full list of hardware in this PC includes an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-core/12-thread CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, an AMD B450 motherboard, 16GB of 3000MHz DDR4 RAM, a 500GB SSD, a 550W 80+ Bronze power supply, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Windows 10 Home 64-bit is pre-installed.

Most PCs around the $1,000 mark use a GTX 1660 graphics card, making this desktop with a more-powerful RTX 2070 Super an excellent deal. For comparison, the next-cheapest PC on Newegg right now with an RTX 2070 Super costs $1,290. The SkyTech PC also has an average of 5 stars on Newegg, though there are only five customer reviews at the moment.