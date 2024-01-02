OBSBot Tiny 2 review

The OBSBot Tiny 2 might just be the first piece of tech that actually puts AI to good use in a meaningful way that elevates the humble webcam into a mighty morphin' camera assistant.

You can't swing a stick without someone bringing up AI these days. Generative AI is the hottest tech trend in 2023, but as awesome as it is to see Leonardo DaVinci's Madonna busting out TikTok moves, it doesn't exactly revolutionize my life. What really catches my interest is AI integrated into the tech I use daily, and the OBSBot Tiny 2 is a prime example of this tech marvel.

I'm in a bit of a quandary—is the Tiny 2 a webcam on a gimbal or a tiny robot with camera eyes? Regardless of how you see it, this $329 gadget is the most impressive webcam I've ever laid eyes on, and it feels almost disrespectful to label it merely as a webcam.

With a motorized 2-axis gimbal allowing the camera to pan 150° and tilt a full 90°, the Tiny 2 boasts a 1/1.5-inch CMOS sensor, delivering 4K video at 30 fps in HDR. Thanks to AI smarts, it features lightning-fast autofocus, full-motion tracking, and even recognizes limited voice and gesture commands.

Considering it's about half the size of my Razer Basilisk V3 Pro mouse, the Tiny 2 lives up to its name, measuring just 6cm tall and weighing 95g. It comes with a separate metal clamp, magnetically attaching to it, granting you the freedom to mount the camera in tricky spots without fearing it will plummet. The clamp also sports a 1/4-inch thread mount, perfect for content creators who want to use it with standard tripods.

Tiny 2 specs (Image credit: Future) Image sensor: 1/1.5-inch CMOS

Effective pixels: 50M

Aperture: f/1.9

FOV (D): 85.5° (4:3)

FOV (H): 72.9°

Equivalent Focal Length: 26mm

Minimum focus distance: 10cm

Supported Resolutions: 4K, 1080p, 960p, 720p

Price: $329 | £329

The Tiny 2 connects via USB 3.0 and 2.0, but if you're eyeing that 4K recording, 3.0 is the only way to go. While there's no privacy cover, the camera dutifully turns its gaze downwards when not in use. Plus, it has a dynamic LED on the front, giving you a heads-up when the camera is on or responding to your commands. Trust me, saying "Hey Tiny" never gets old, as my 8-year-old daughter will attest—it's the best way to wake up the little guy.

Delving into the glass hardware, the Tiny 2 boasts a 50MP, 1/1.5-inch CMOS sensor with an f1.9 aperture and a 26mm focal length. This allows it to achieve that creamy bokeh, separating the foreground from the background for a real professional look. The glass can handle up to 4X zoom and offers both autofocus and manual focus.

Supported resolutions include 4K, 1080p60, 960p, and 720p, with all but 4K supporting framerates of 60, 30, 25, 24, 20, and 15 frames per second. Output options include MJPEG, YUV, and H264 formats, catering to the preferences of video creators. Additionally, the Tiny 2 seamlessly collaborates with OBS Studio, Nvidia Broadcast, Zoom, Teams, and Google Meet.

When it comes to image quality, the Tiny 2 excels. It captures details, contrast, and colors excellently. As a brown fella, I didn't observe the camera struggling to accurately capture my skin tone or some blemishes. In low light, it performs acceptably, though like many webcams with small sensors, there's noticeable noise in darker areas. A key light can work wonders, dramatically enhancing picture quality.

The Tiny 2 also features built-in dual omni-directional mics with noise reduction. While not my go-to for streaming, they do a commendable job during work calls, especially if you're in a noisy place like a café.

To unlock the Tiny 2's full potential, the OBSBot Webcam app is a must. It houses the main console for tweaking tracking modes, setting presets, and even includes a virtual joystick for gimbal and zoom control. An AI section offers specialized options for Desk Mode, Whiteboard, Hand tracking, and Group video.

Tabs for Image and Beauty provide controls for specific picture settings, effects, exposure, color grading, and filters. Retouch settings let you do quirky things like altering body parts. We can't escape that side of AI, can we? The software is feature-rich; it would take a whole other article to cover it all in full depth.

Some features require activating the OBSBot VirtualCamera feature, acting as a proxy for applying effects in applications that don't inherently support them, like Zoom or MS Teams.

In conclusion, I stand by the claim that the OBSBot Tiny 2 is the most impressive camera I've ever come across, whether you're an office worker, a big-shot streamer, or a TikTok dancer. Its ability to capture stunning high-resolution video, track movements, and respond to commands is a game-changer for the solo creator. While the price might be steep, considering what you get, I'd say it's well worth the investment.