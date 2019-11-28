Save $580 on an RTX 2070 powered Alienware Aurora PC via Dell's Black Friday sales

Dell is starting Thanksgiving the right way with significant price cuts on some of its premier gaming PCs. The site is currently selling an Alienware Aurora gaming desktop for $1,299, over $580 in savings off its regular list price on the Dell website.

The Alienware Aurora gaming desktop sports an Intel 9th Gen i-7 9700 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. Not a bad system if you're looking for high frame rates in games in 1080p on Ultra presets thanks to the reliable performance of the RTX 2070 graphics card. The 2070 will handle ray tracing too. Pair this with that MSI curved gaming monitor sale we found this week for less than $100, and you are ready to go. You can even manage decent performance 1440p/Ultra gameplay unless you're running the demanding Red Dead Redemption 2, which is testing for even the best graphics cards.

Though this Aurora has an older case design, it uses a unique PSU swing-arm that'll give you toolless accessibility for headache-free upgrading in the future. An upgrade friendly case is always something to look for when looking for a decent prebuilt PC in case you wanted to invest in better components, especially with places like Newegg having loads of discounts this week.

As a bonus, Dell is currently throwing in 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC, free of charge, for each system purchased during their Black Friday Sale. This means you'll have access to over 100 games like The Outer Worlds and Gears 5 at the sweet cost of nothing. With Black Friday PC gaming deals out in full force, keep an eye on all the good stuff that'll be popping up left and right from every major retailer in case you're in the market for more sweet PC gaming gear.