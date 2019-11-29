Oculus Rift S deal: $50 off for Black Friday

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the things

If for some reason your interest in VR recently went up a notch or two—maybe due to the announcement of Half-Life: Alyx—you can get $50 off the Oculus Rift S right now, bringing the mid-range VR headset down to $349 on Amazon and Walmart. The Black Friday deal will continue until December 2, and the Rift S is a good choice if you want to experience modern virtual reality without spending as much as a new PC.

For a pricier option, the HTC Vive Cosmos is down to $599.99, and the HTC Vive Pro Starter Kit is $899. We haven't tested the Cosmos yet, but it includes inside-out tracking like the Rift S, meaning there are no sensors to set up.

Finally, there's the Valve Index, which is sadly the same $999 it was before Black Friday. We weren't really expecting a deal on Valve's ultra-fancy VR system, but the good news is that you don't need to spend a grand to enjoy VR these days.

The all-in-one Oculus Quest, which is currently bundled with three episodes of Vader Immortal, offers a pretty magical experience despite its lower specs. Its built-in graphics processing means it needs no cables, so you can just put it on and you're in VR. It really does feel like the future of the technology, though for now, the Quest requires a PC link cable to run more graphically-intensive games like Half-Life: Alyx.

If those are the sort of games you're looking to play anyway, the Oculus Rift S is a good choice, and this is a respectable deal. The Rift S rarely drops below its usual $399. If you need a new graphics card to go along with it, we're also collecting the best Black Friday graphics card deals.

