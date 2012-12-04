Breaking: NCsoft Seattle offices undergoing "realignment"

Something major appears underway at the Seattle-based offices of Guild Wars 2 publisher NCsoft. After a tip from an anonymous source, PC Gamer contacted Public Relations Director Lincoln Davis who denied that the Seattle studio had closed, but confirmed today that a "realignment" was taking place.

"NCsoft is realigning internal publishing resources to better suit the needs of our game development studios," Davis told PC Gamer. "As a result of the realignment, several employees and contract positions were affected. This was a very tough decision to make and wish the best for all NCsoft employees in their next ventures.” Davis didn't elaborate on the extent of the restructure nor of any possible effects to Guild Wars 2.

In October 2011, employees at NCsoft's Seattle, Austin, and Brighton studios were also hit with layoffs, and today's news follows last summer's report of a nearly 12 percent reduction in revenue suffered by the South Korean publisher compared to the previous year.

We'll update this post as more information becomes available from NCsoft.