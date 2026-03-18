Cities: Skylines 2 boss says they 'completely overestimated' the Unity engine's capabilities

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"Our mistake was to bank on something that was not yet proven," says Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen.

A modern city
(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

In the wake of Cities: Skylines 2's shaky launch and mixed reception, developer Colossal Order and publisher Paradox Interactive have parted ways, with a new dev, Iceflake Studios, stepping in to continue patching the city builder.

The issues with Cities: Skylines 2 ranged from poor optimization to an absence of modding support to a perceived lack of features (at least when compared with the original) to its Bridges & Ports expansion being delayed for more than a year.

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In my 2023 review of Cities: Skylines 2, I noted some performance and optimization problems as well as a general sparseness to its features—though I definitely didn't expect the city builder to run into quite as much trouble as it did post-launch.

Now independent again, Colossal Order is currently working on a new game, though Hallikainen wouldn't give me any details about it—other than that it's "in the simulation genre," it's being made for PC, and it's being made, once again, in Unity. "We're very much happily using Unity," she said. "It is just that we are going to be using it in a smarter way."

Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston
Senior Editor

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

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