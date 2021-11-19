Popular

The Xbox Elite Series 2 is the best controller around and is cheaper than ever this Black Friday season

By

With a $40 saving you can still pick up the Xbox Wireless Adapter with it and it'll still cost less than full price.

Elite Series 2
(Image credit: Microsoft)

The best PC controller is now cheaper this Black Friday than its ever been before. Okay, the Xbox Elite Series 2, now with $40 off, is mostly designed for the ol' console player, but it's still the finest example of joypaddery that you can plumb into your gaming PC. The standard Xbox controller has a great design, but the original Elite and this upgraded Series 2 version, took that and pushed it even further.

There is a weight to the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller that you just don't find with other pads, and rather than that making it feel cumbersome it just feels like reassuringly solid build quality. The new sticks feel more accurate and responsive and the triggers are outstanding, with three different levels of depth to them, from full analogue to almost microswitch.

The Elite Series 2 also includes a built-in rechargeable battery where the original Elite still used the AA batteries that Microsoft's pads have always fallen back on. You can either charge it via the USB Type-C cable, or via the handy dock situated inside the lovely carry case it ships with.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Xbox Elite Series 2 |Xbox Wireless | Bluetooth | USB Type-C | 40hr battery life | $179.99 $139.99 at Amazon (save $40)
Simply the best PC gaming controller out there. Reassuringly weighty, robust, responsive, and it looks great, too. The rechargeable battery is a bonus, the paddles are less intrusive than before, and the three profile options are more than welcome as well.

View Deal

For playing on PC we would recommend picking up the Xbox Wireless Adapter rather than relying on Bluetooth. It makes for a speedier connection, but also means you can switch between devices on a whim. I flick between my PC and my Shield using the same controller and just a double-click of the connection button. 

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Adapter | USB Type-A | $24.99 at Amazon

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Adapter | USB Type-A | $24.99 at Amazon
If you want to get the most out of the Elite Series 2 on your gaming PC then the Wireless Adapter is the way to go. It will also let you add multiple Xbox pads to your system via the single dongle too. And the latest design is far smaller than the chonky original.

View Deal

There are other enthusiast game pads out there, such as the excellent Scuf Instinct Pro, but they're always far too expensive when the Xbox Elite exists and does everything they can do for less money. And now the Elite Series 2 is cheaper than it's ever been why would you buy anything else?

Dave James
Dave James

Dave has been gaming since the days of Zaxxon and Lady Bug on the Colecovision, and code books for the Commodore Vic 20 (Death Race 2000!). He built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 16, and finally finished bug-fixing the Cyrix-based system around a year later. When he dropped it out of the window. He first started writing for Official PlayStation Magazine and Xbox World many decades ago, then moved onto PC Format full-time, then PC Gamer, TechRadar, and T3 among others. Now he's back, writing about the nightmarish graphics card market, CPUs with more cores than sense, gaming laptops hotter than the sun, and SSDs more capacious than a Cybertruck.
See comments