The Xbox Elite Series 2 is the best controller around and is cheaper than ever this Black Friday season

The best PC controller is now cheaper this Black Friday than its ever been before. Okay, the Xbox Elite Series 2, now with $40 off, is mostly designed for the ol' console player, but it's still the finest example of joypaddery that you can plumb into your gaming PC. The standard Xbox controller has a great design, but the original Elite and this upgraded Series 2 version, took that and pushed it even further.

There is a weight to the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller that you just don't find with other pads, and rather than that making it feel cumbersome it just feels like reassuringly solid build quality. The new sticks feel more accurate and responsive and the triggers are outstanding, with three different levels of depth to them, from full analogue to almost microswitch.

The Elite Series 2 also includes a built-in rechargeable battery where the original Elite still used the AA batteries that Microsoft's pads have always fallen back on. You can either charge it via the USB Type-C cable, or via the handy dock situated inside the lovely carry case it ships with.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Xbox Elite Series 2 |Xbox Wireless | Bluetooth | USB Type-C | 40hr battery life | $179.99 $139.99 at Amazon (save $40)

Simply the best PC gaming controller out there. Reassuringly weighty, robust, responsive, and it looks great, too. The rechargeable battery is a bonus, the paddles are less intrusive than before, and the three profile options are more than welcome as well.

For playing on PC we would recommend picking up the Xbox Wireless Adapter rather than relying on Bluetooth. It makes for a speedier connection, but also means you can switch between devices on a whim. I flick between my PC and my Shield using the same controller and just a double-click of the connection button.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Adapter | USB Type-A | $24.99 at Amazon Microsoft Xbox Wireless Adapter | USB Type-A | $24.99 at Amazon

If you want to get the most out of the Elite Series 2 on your gaming PC then the Wireless Adapter is the way to go. It will also let you add multiple Xbox pads to your system via the single dongle too. And the latest design is far smaller than the chonky original.

There are other enthusiast game pads out there, such as the excellent Scuf Instinct Pro, but they're always far too expensive when the Xbox Elite exists and does everything they can do for less money. And now the Elite Series 2 is cheaper than it's ever been why would you buy anything else?