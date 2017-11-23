Logitech C920 HD Pro webcam on sale, up to 68 percent off

Today is Thursday, which means Black Friday deals are already coming thick and fast.
We've gathered the best deals via our specific hubs—such as the best PC games, best graphics cards, and best SSDs—and have collected the best of everything from specific outlets, such as Amazon. Be sure to check back over the course of the next few days as we're constantly adding and updating the best offers there is.
Featuring on both its UK and US sites, the Logitech C920 HD Pro USB 1080p webcam is on sale at Amazon for £28.99/$49.93—with respective 68 percent and 50 percent discounts.
Here's what it offers, as per the camera's store page blurb:
- Video chat in Full HD 1080 p video on skype or stream yourself gaming in fluid HD 720 p on switch tv.
- Record vibrant, true to life HD 1080 p video clips that capture the small details.
- Integrated H.264 compression provides more fluid videos in full HD and fast, smooth uploads.
- Enjoy flexibility, performance and fluidity that built-in webcams cannot match.
- Two microphones capture natural stereo audio and filter our background noise.