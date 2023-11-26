I've been doing this for 18 years and I'm still picking out the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals

Black Friday is gone but not forgotten. In fact it lives on in the myriad Cyber Monday PC gaming deals that remain live as we head into a fresh week of discounted tech. Will there be fresh deals? Well, I would expect that we'll see some new sales going live tomorrow, but there's a good chance that might be restricted to just a few products that went out of stock or off sale on Black Friday.

We've certainly seen a bunch of gaming laptops specifically that have seen a big spike in their pricing today. They're not out of stock, just way more expensive now, and I'd be very surprised if those machines didn't miraculously find themselves discounted again on Cyber Monday itself.

Still, in this live page I'm going to be highlighting the very best deals that are still available right now, including the best prices we've found for all the gear that we've picked as our favorite products from the PC Gamer buying guides. We curate those guides all year long, and they're a great up to date reference point for all things PC.

I'll also keep noting trends and product categories that are getting the best deals, as well as maybe things that aren't specifically about PC gaming. I mean, I do step away from my PC occasionally.

PC GAMER'S FAVORITE PRODUCTS

TODAY'S TOP CYBER MONDAY DEALS

1. CyberPowerPC | Ryzen 5 7600 | GeForce RTX 4060 | 16GB DDR5 | 2TB NVMe SSD | $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

This is a good price for an RTX 4060 gaming PC, and a great price for a modern Zen 4 DDR5 setup with 2TB of fast SSD storage. That's not something you normally get in a sub-$1,000 machine and it's very, very welcome.

2. Yeyian Tanto | Core i5 13400F | RTX 4070 | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB SSD | $1,599 $1,199 at Newegg (save $400)

Think of the RTX 4070 as an RTX 3080 with benefits and you'll start to see that this is a great price for a new gaming PC, that probably would have been closer to $2,000 this time last year. Thankfully it's not, and this is a great low-price, high-performance gaming PC. The only thing that might cause you pause is that you won't be doing any CPU overclocking, as the option is locked. But for a resolutely gaming machine, it's still packs plenty of punch.

3. Asus TUF F15 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i7 12700H | 15-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB SSD | $1,399.99 $979.99 at Best Buy (save $420)

The sub $1,000 RTX 4070 laptop is back! The TUF range of laptops from Asus is its more value-oriented range, but they're still solid machines and when they're this price, with this level of spec, they're hard to ignore. This is the cheapest I've seen an RTX 4070 laptop on sale for, and your only real compromise is the last-gen CPU and memory combo... which isn't much of a compromise for a gaming laptop. Price check: Amazon $1,228.90

4. Skytech Siege | Core i5 12600K | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB SSD | $2,099.99 $1,549.99 at Newegg (save $550)

This is the most affordable RTX 4070 Ti gaming PC we've found this Cyber Monday/Black Friday, and it comes with a really solid, if last-gen, backup spec. The Core i5 12600K was our favourite 12th Gen gaming PC, and it will still deliver the goods today. The DDR4 memory spec is the only bit that is a little bit of a concern, but it has very little bearing on gaming performance, and a DDR4 memory upgrade would be relatively inexpensive down the line if you did feel it was holding you back.

5. Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQA1A | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | $169.99 at Newegg (save $80)

For the budget-conscious gamer, Asus makes a mean gaming monitor. This screen may be on the cheaper side, even costing less than some 1080p panels, yet it delivers 1440p res gaming with a 170Hz refresh rate (overclocked). Not too shabby.

6. MSI Vector | RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 12900HX | 16GB DDR5-4800 | 1TB SSD | 1200p | 144Hz | $2,099 $1,599 at Newegg (save $500)

This is the most affordable RTX 4080-based gaming laptop I've found, possibly at any time this year. It's not some hobbled GPU implementation either, using a 175W design of the graphics card to give you the full gaming performance. It's certainly not the most beautiful laptop you will see, nor the slimmest (though that helps keep it cool), and I'd rather a higher refresh rate panel and a bit more RAM, but it's a great price for an otherwise high-spec gaming machine. Price check: Amazon $2,091.05

7. LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B | 34-inch | 160Hz | 3440 x 1440 | VA | $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon (save $150)

At just $250 this LG ultrawide is a genuine bargain. Bu comparison, Alienware's fancy QD-OLED 34-inch panel is $800 even on sale. This LG matches its size, resolution, aspect ratio and refresh rate for less than one third of the price. It's not the brightest gaming monitor ever, but it is a very good deal. Price check: LG $399.99

8. Alienware Aurora R16 | Intel Core i9 13900F | Nvidia RTX 4080 | 1TB SSD | 32GB DDR5-5600 | $2,799.99 $2,399.99 at Dell (save $400)

Alienware has ditched its iconic rounded look and is going for a more, well, Dell approach to its gaming PCs. They're black rectangles in the classic Dell style, but this system still comes in at a decent price, with some good components backing up that RTX 4080 GPU. It's not as cheap as the original RTX 4080 Alienware we had on this page, but that sold out. This one does come with a more powerful CPU and double the RAM capacity, at least.

9. Alienware 34 AW3423DWF | 34-inch | 165Hz | QD-OLED | $1,099.99 $799.99 at Dell (save $250)

Alienware's fancy QD-OLED panel just got that little bit cheaper. It's still not exactly entry-level at $800, but think of it as a long term investment that will make every single gaming session pop. Once you've experienced per-pixel OLED-style lighting, you won't want to go back to LCD tech. You can read our Alienware QD-OLED review for more. Price check: Best Buy $799.99

10. Nextorage Japan | 2TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7300 MB/s Read | 6900 MB/s Write | $249.99 $99.99 at Newegg (save $150)

For just a couple of dollars over the admittedly excellent Silicon Power Xs70, you can have the equally outstanding Nextorage 2TB. Except this one comes with a quality heatsink. It's designed to ensure it doesn't overheat in a PS5. But that just means it's a decent heatsink that's passed some proper testing. Perfect if your motherboard's M.2 cooling doesn't come as standard, is inadequate or if you've just lost the heat spreader. Price check: Amazon $99.99