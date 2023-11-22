Maybe don't buy this RTX 4080 gaming laptop at Amazon this Black Friday, grab it on Newegg with $500 off instead

MSI Vector | RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 12900HX | 16GB DDR5-4800 | 1TB SSD | 1200p | 144Hz | $2,099 $1,599 at Newegg (save $500)

This is the most affordable RTX 4080-based gaming laptop I've found, possibly at any time this year. It's not some hobbled GPU implementation either, using a 175W design of the graphics card to give you the full gaming performance. It's certainly not the most beautiful laptop you will see, nor the slimmest (though that helps keep it cool), and I'd rather a higher refresh rate panel and a bit more RAM, but it's a great price for an otherwise high-spec gaming machine. Price check: Amazon $2,091.05

Amazon is often on the ball when it comes to beating other retailers in Black Friday price battles. As for gaming laptops, we've seen a good few where Amazon has smashed the competition over on our Black Friday gaming laptop deals page. When it comes to the MSI Vector, however, I thought I'd draw your attention away from the Amazon mainstay to Newegg, where you can nab the RTX 4080 MSI Vector for just $1,599.

That's a $500 saving on a gaming laptop with a GPU that often matches, even outperforms, the portable RTX 4090. That's made possible thanks to the 175W graphics config, and should see this laptop acing any game you throw at it through 2024.

It may not have a current-gen Intel CPU, but that Core i9 12900HX was top of the line a few years back. It'll still keep you covered when it comes to particle effects, and general processing goodness today. And since it supports DDR5 memory, MSI has been able to round off the config with a tasty 16GB of DDR5-4800 RAM. That's a terrific bit of bandwidth and more than enough memory to support your gaming habit, even if not as fast as some DDR5 kits nowadays.

1TB of storage will also mean you can fit a few of the bigger games of this past year on your new machine at once, so no need to worry about storage unless you're planning to download your entire Steam library at once.

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here.

All this is topped off with a 1200p resolution panel running at 144Hz, so it'll be able to keep up with the kind of frame rates that are to be expected from a 175W RTX 4080. And all for half a grand less than what Amazon's trying to charge for it.

While the PCG hardware team have never been able to agree on how to intercap Newegg (NewEgg?)—Editor's note: we all agree it's Newegg, except Katie—we certainly agree that they've got some smashing deals on high-end gear this trading season. This MSI laptop is the cherry on the cake so far.