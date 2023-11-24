I've been reviewing PC screens since the early Mesozoic and these are unquestionably the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals this year

As Black Friday 2023 rages on and the pandemic and supply-chain induced price spike for all things PC related all but fades from memory, I can't help but notice some good deals on gaming monitors. Some very good deals, indeed.

To begin at the beginning, let's go with the cheapest option, the Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQA1A. It's a 27-inch 1440p model running at 170Hz refresh and it's yours for $170 from Newegg.

We reckon 27 inches and 1440p is now entry level, with 1080p really only being of relatively narrow interest for esports who demand the absolute highest refresh rates and lowest latency. Anyway, the VG27AQA1A has decent all-round specs including 300 nits brightness and 3ms GTG response.

Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQA1A | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | $169.99 at Newegg (save $80)

For the budget-conscious gamer, Asus makes a mean gaming monitor. This screen may be on the cheaper side, even costing less than some 1080p panels, yet it delivers 1440p res gaming with a 170Hz refresh rate (overclocked). Not too shabby.

That latter figure implies this is a VA rather than IPS panel, which indeed it is. IPS action starts that little bit higher at $210 and the Gigabyte G27Q. Either way, both are a whole lotta gaming monitor for remarkably little money. A few years ago, a 2,560 by 1,440 monitor with 170Hz refresh would have been hard to imagine at these lowly price points.

Next, let's up the ante to 3,440 by 1,440 ultrawide and 34 inches, my own personal sweet spot for all-round gaming joy. Until recently, that came a quite a premium. Now, you can have it in proper high-refresh configuration for just $250 courtesy of the LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B.

ASRock Phantom Gaming | 34-inch | 165Hz | VA | $379.99 $289.99 at Newegg (save $90)

High refresh 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitors are arguably the sweet spot in terms of size, resolution and ergonomics. So, it's great to see one with decent specs for a reasonable price. As we discovered in our review, this ASRock is a very nice overall monitor for the money.

But me? I'd spend a teensy bit more on the ASRock Phantom Gaming for $290. It's been my in-the-office panel for the last year, and it's much brighter than the LG. It's not the fastest thing out there thanks to VA panel tech, but it's a super all rounder for the money.

The next step up is arguably the most exciting. I've been waiting forever for 32-inch, 4K, IPS, and 144Hz refresh to be combined at a sensible price. At last, it's happened, with the Acer Nitro XV322QK going for just $350 on Newegg right now (use Promo Code: BFCY2Z739).

Acer Nitro XV322QK | 32-inch | 4k | 144Hz | IPS | USB-C 65W PD | $699.99 $349.99 at Newegg (save $350)

This is nothing less than the cheapest gaming monitor we've ever seen that hits that critical combo of 32 inches, 4K, 144Hz and IPS panel tech. Heck, it even throws in USB-C connectivity with 65W of power delivery. What an absolute steal of a deal. Use Promo Code: BFCY2Z739 at NewEgg or hit the checkbox on Amazon for the right price. Price check: Amazon $349.99

That's a crazy low price for such a high-spec monitor. Incredibly, it even includes USB-C with 65W of power delivery. If I wasn't already buried under a massive pile of review monitors, I'd be pulling the trigger myself.

Not quite last and miles from least is perhaps the ultimate gaming monitor of the moment, the Alienware 34 AW3423DWF. This OLED beauty delivers HDR the way it was always meant to be but has previously failed to actually deliver thanks to a Samsung QD-OLED panel and a glossy screen coating.

Alienware 34 AW3423DWF | 34-inch | 165Hz | QD-OLED | $1,099.99 $799.99 at Dell (save $250)

Alienware's fancy QD-OLED panel just got that little bit cheaper. It's still not exactly entry-level at $800, but think of it as a long term investment that will make every single gaming session pop. Once you've experienced per-pixel OLED-style lighting, you won't want to go back to LCD tech. You can read our Alienware QD-OLED review for more. Price check: Best Buy $799.99

It's not exactly pocket change at $800 from Dell, but it is a fabulous gaming panel. Speaking of Samsung QD-OLED tech, the final special mention has to go to the Samsung Odyssey G9 G93SC. Right now, it's the only PC monitor with Samsung's second-gen QD-OLED, which ups the brightness and slightly improves on the panel's subpixel structure for improved image crispness.

OK, it's $1,000 at Amazon. But that's down from $1,599 at launch just a few months ago. And this is a 49-inch monster to the Alienware's mere 34-inch. You're getting 44% more upgraded QD-OLED tech for just 25% more money. It's an incredible gaming screen, it really is.