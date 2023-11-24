I know everybody wants the Razer DeathAdder, but if I'm buying a new Black Friday gaming mouse it's one of these Logitech rodents or bust

We've given the nod to the Razer DeathAdder V3 as our best gaming mouse, but if it was my money looking for a gaming mouse this Black Friday? I've just never had a Logitech mouse let me down. Every non-Logi rodent I've laid my grubby fingers on has given up the ghost sooner than I'd have liked, while my clickers from the big L have managed five years or more. It also doesn't hurt that there are some killer deals out there, especially on the gamer-friendly G502 line.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed | Wireless | 25,600 DPI | Right-handed | $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon (Save $70)

When we reviewed the G502 Lightspeed we found it to be a brilliant mouse, but a little bit on the pricey side. However, with a discount this big we're more than happy to sing the praises of this excellent device. 11 customisable buttons, a fantastically accurate sensor, great looks and comfort, tuneable weights and PowerPlay wireless charging support with a 60 hour plus battery life. Phew. That's a lot of great features, and a mighty gaming mouse this makes indeed. One to look out for, especially at this sort of money.

You can snag the G502 X's predecessor, the G502 Lightspeed, for $20 cheaper this Black Friday, and the differences between the two are so minute, I'd heartily recommend the older model this weekend. The G502 Lightspeed has a more straight-on hand angle, is slightly heavier, and lacks the X model's more advanced (but also louder) Lightforce switches. Just don't forget to activate the $10 off Amazon coupon to enjoy the full deal.

Logitech G502 X Lightspeed| Wireless | 25,600 DPI | Right-handed | $139.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (Save $40)

As we noted in our G502 X review, this mouse cranks up the ergonomics relative to previous generations of the G502 line. Its construction encourages your hand to be more at an angle than straight on, and its lighter weight will be easier on the wrists after long hours of use. Otherwise, it's got the same basic design and Hero 25K sensor as the rest of the line.

While not as sharply discounted as the older G502 Lightspeed, I can personally attest to the quality of the G502 X, our pick for the best ergonomic gaming mouse—it's comfortable, sturdy, and has "oh, how many days have I forgotten to plug it in to charge?" battery life. I've been more than happy with it after a year of use, just be sure to disable those DPI switching buttons next to left click—they're way too easy to hit by accident.

Logitech G502 HERO| Wired | 25,600 DPI | Right-handed | $79.99 $38.95 at Amazon (Save $41.04)

This is a gigantic discount on a tried and tested Logitech gaming mouse, with an astonishing amount of customisation potential. The G502 HERO uses the Hero 25K sensor for supreme accuracy, 11 customisable buttons with onboard memory, and even comes with five removable weights to adjust the feel for even the pickiest of competitive gamers. The two main buttons use mechanical switch tensioning to make every click feel satisfying, and the programmable RGB lighting finishes off this comprehensive package of gaming mouse goodness.

I took the plunge into wireless mice and haven't looked back, but the G502 HERO is perfect for if you need the comfort and security of a wired connection, or if you just need your mouse to be a little more budget friendly. The G502 HERO has the same great design, build quality, and impressive 25K DPI sensor as its wireless brethren—for about $40 less than the Lightspeed, all you lose is the ability to live deliciously, fully untethered from your rig.

Logitech G203 | Wired | 8,000 DPI | Right-handed | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon (Save $20)

This mouse has been sitting in our best gaming mouse guide as a brilliant budget wired option for some time now, and it's still yet to be bested. Perfect as a starter or low-budget option with a list of useful features like 6 programmable buttons, Lightsync RGB effects and a ton of customisation via Logitech's G Hub software, this mouse proves that you don't need to go fancy to get a great gaming peripheral.

That G502 HERO deal is so good, it's hard to recommend going even cheaper for a wired mouse, but the G203 has long been our budget pick for best gaming mouse, and it's practically a steal for $20. I'm a luddite when it comes to extraneous mouse buttons, and there's something enticing about the G203's minimalist simplicity, especially when paired with Logitech quality.

Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED | Wireless | 8,000 DPI | Ambidextrous | $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon (Save $60)

Our venerable 2017 mouse of the year is still a great pick for any discerning clicker. The G903 shares many of the advantages of Logitech mice that came later, with one crucial difference—this ambidextrous rodent is well-suited to any lefties out there, or if you simply scorn the aggressive shaping of an explicitly right-handed mouse.

If you prefer an ambidextrous mouse for any reason, I wouldn't hesitate to recommend the G903. This was my daily driver for five years, and it was still going strong when I replaced it—just some finicky switching between clicky and infinite scrolling by the end.