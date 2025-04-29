I hear you, upgrading your PC has probably felt out of reach this year, but these are the 5 best Amazon and Newegg Gaming Week deals I've found so far to help you out

Given the state of hardware prices so far in 2025, I wouldn't blame you if you were thinking of putting off potential gaming PC upgrades until things calm down. The good news, however, is that Amazon and Newegg Gaming Week deals are running from April 28 to May 4 , which means it's currently possible to find some excellent upgrades for your gaming PC for very reasonable amounts of cash.

I've been hacking and slashing my way through the listings, and come back with five PC gaming component deals I think are well worth the money right now. The market might be tough, but these deals represent excellent value for money and a great opportunity to upgrade your gaming PC for less than you might expect. So let's take a look in my bumper basket of goodies, shall we?

Today's top 5 deals

Top 5 Gaming Week upgrade deals

AMD Ryzen 7 9700X | 8 cores | 16 threads | Zen 5 | 5.5 GHz boost | AM5 socket | $359 $285 at Amazon (save $74)

If I was building a powerful AM5 gaming machine today on a mid-range budget, this is the CPU I'd pick, hands down. It's an eight-core, 16-thread beastie with excellent gaming performance for reasonable money, and the successor to the chip that runs in my personal machine, the Ryzen 7 7700X. I can happily report that nothing much bothers my chip, and this one's a bit faster. Runs cooler, too. Yep, that'll do you nicely.



Lexar NM790 | 2 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s read | 6,500 MB/s write | $164.99 $129.49 at Amazon (save $35.50)

Speaking of components I personally use, how about this Lexar 2 TB Gen 4 drive? Mine's had thousands of GB of games installed on it over the past couple of years, and hasn't complained once. Actually, if you pick up one of these you'll be outdoing me, as this one comes with a fancy heatsink. Not that it really needs it, as it's a cool running drive to begin with. Still, it's a nice extra, isn't it? Particularly as this model is very reasonably priced right now.



Super Flower Zillion PSU | 850 W | 80+ Gold | ATX 3.1 | 12V-2x6 cable | $129.99 $99.99 at Newegg (save $30)

If you're waiting on a GPU upgrade once stock and pricing has (hopefully) settled down, now's an excellent time to consider upgrading an ageing PSU. This one's got plenty of juice for modern mid-range cards at 850 W (although those shopping for an RTX 5080 or RTX 5090 will want to look higher), and it's got a 12V-2x6 connector ready and waiting. Plus, Super Flower are a respected name for reliable PSUs, and that's an important factor to consider when buying something that will power your precious new components.

Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan | 32 GB (2x 16 GB) DDR5-6000 | Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO compatible | $82.49 $77.99 at Amazon (save $4.50)

Ignore that tiny savings figure for a second. Most 32 GB DDR5-6000 kits hover around the $100 mark, making this particular set excellent value for money. It's Intel XMP and AMD EXPO compatible, plenty speedy enough for gaming, and red. We all know red ones go faster, right? Anyway, 16 GB of RAM is a tight amount for a modern gaming machine, but 32 GB of DDR5 for under $80 is pretty much perfect.



AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | 8 cores | 16 threads | Zen 3 | 4.7 GHz boost | AM4 socket | $173.84 $156 at Amazon (save $17.84)

Okay, so it doesn't have the fancy 3D V-Cache of the 5800X3D, but this CPU still makes a superb upgrade for an ageing AM4 socket machine. While the discount here isn't massive, you're getting an eight-core, 16-thread CPU that can still punch with plenty of gaming gusto in 2025 for very reasonable cash. It might be a few years old now, but if you're not planning on making the jump to AM5 any time soon the standard Ryzen 7 5800X makes for an excellent value proposition.



