At just 4c per GB, why not just get 4TB of SSD storage and never worry about your gigantic Steam library again this Black Friday?

As we scythe our way through the PC gaming deals this Black Friday, one thing I've noticed is that honkin' big SSDs are receiving some excellent discounts. While there are great deals to be found on 2TB models and below, we're seeing some heavy price drops on some of the really big NVMe drives too.

And when I say really big, I mean 4TB big. So big you might be able to install a good portion of your Steam library all at once, and immediately think about buying a second one.

It's an addiction, storage space, and one to which I am prone. That being said, a 4TB NVMe drive used to be a stretch goal in terms of affordability, but at the moment these deals are so good I'm considering just stuffing my M2 slots full of gigantic SSDs and calling it a day.

Below I've collected three of the best deals currently available on these chonky beasts, to make sure you get the best discounts on huge amounts of storage capacity for all those games you are definitely, absolutely going to finish in the very near future.

I'm looking at you, Red Dead Redemption 2. I'm coming for you one of these days, I promise.

1. Silicon Power 4TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000MB/s read | 4,500MB/s write | $179.99 $161.99 at Amazon (save $18)

This Silicon Power might not be the fastest of drives, but it's difficult to argue with this much storage for this sort of money. With a sequential read write of 5,000MB/s and 4,500MB/s it's still not what you'd call slow and should be fine for gaming, and it comes from a reliable brand at a great discount.

2. Acer Predator 4TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400MB/s read | 6,300MB/s write | $249.99 $185 at Amazon (save $64.99)

This Acer Predator 4TB SSD uses the GM7000 controller with integrated power management to keep energy usage low, while delivering sequential read and write speeds that puts it up there with some of the fastest Gen 4 drives available. It also comes with a customised heat spreader to keep things nice and cool, and comes with Acronis True Image for easy data backup.