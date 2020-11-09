LG's 55-inch OLED TV with HDMI 2.1 is great for gaming and below $1,400 right now

Buying an OLED TV is not a cheap proposition, but it is more affordable than ever before, thanks in part to increased competition (Vizio just recently entered the OLED market) and Black Friday being around the corner. Ahead of the sales bonanza that looms, LG's CX series (2020 model) OLED TVs are marked way down.

The least expensive of the bunch is not the smallest, that being the 48-inch model we reviewed in August (and the best TV for gaming), as you might expect. Whereas that model sells for $1,449.99, the bigger 55-inch model (OLED55CXPUA) is on sale for $1,349.99 on Amazon. Just be sure to tick the $47 coupon box to get it at that price. You're saving $450 over the MSRP, and getting more screen real estate for less money than the entry-level model.

LG CX 55-Inch OLED TV | $1,799 $1,349.99

We found the 48-inch model to be the best TV for gaming, and this one is both bigger and cheaper right now. If you've been waiting to make the plunge into OLED territory, now is the time to jump.

For the most part, OLED displays look much better than LCD. Each individual pixel that comprises an OLED screen can turn on and off, and while some higher end LCD TVs can get brighter because of the luminous backlight, there's just no contest when comparing black levels and contrast—OLED wins, hands down.

The CX series is excellent for gaming, too. Part of that is because it implements the latest HDMI specification, HDMI 2.1, which has the bandwidth for 4K at 120Hz. HDMI 2.1 also supports VRR (variable refresh rate) to keep gameplay frames in sync between the display and GPU, and the CX series is G-Sync Compatible to boot. Rtings, one of my favorite sources for TV reviews, found the CX to be "exceptional for playing videogames."

If you want to go bigger than 55 inches, the 65-inch and 77-inch models are selling for their lowest prices ever as well. On Amazon, the 65-inch model is priced at $1,896.99 (save $901.01), and the massive 77-inch model is priced at $3,569.99 (save $1,402.01).

What about burn-in? That is a weakness inherent in OLED displays. The situation has improved since OLED first emerged, and mostly manifests in more extreme cases (hours and hours of the same static content). Still, it is worth considering.