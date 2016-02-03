Kojima and Del Toro holding joint DICE talk

Norman Reedus' involvement is completely fictional.

I'm sure something is fated to go wrong, but Hideo Kojima and Guillermo Del Toro will be getting together at this month's DICE Summit to "revisit some of their fondest memories from their own individual careers as well as some of the pivotal moments from each other’s work that remain a constant source of inspiration." The talk is due to take place the afternoon of Thursday 18, the same day that Kojima will be inducted into the AIAS Hall of Fame.

These men are creative juggernauts—they're asked to relive their careers more often than I'm asked to Tweet out the news, so getting together for the purpose feels like a bit of a stunt. There will be hype, avid listeners, the eyes of the press... might we see an announcement? Quiet Mounds, perhaps. Or Noiseless Hillocks?

This is baseless speculation, but a hastily removed Q&A that appeared soon after the launch of Kojima Productions seemed to confirm that Kojima games would be coming to PC, and I can't quite supress excitement at the fantasy of playing Kojima-Del Toro horror on the mother platform. Watch this space (summit, rather).