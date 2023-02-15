Where to find Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy

Venomous Tentacula are a type of magical plant in Hogwarts Legacy. They're handy during combat, and you're likely to use them for mixing potions too. Once you make your way quite far through the main story quests, you'll need to find and use one for one of Professor Garlick's herbology assignments.

There are a couple of ways to get your hands on Venomous Tentacula: much like Fluxweed Stem (opens in new tab), you can either buy them or grow them from seeds in the Room of Requirement (opens in new tab). If you're ready to learn more about this magical plant, here's where to get Hogwarts Legacy Venomous Tentacula, including how to grow your own.

Hogwarts Legacy Venomous Tentacula: Where to buy this plant

You can buy Venomous Tentacula or its seeds from the Dogweed and Deathcap (opens in new tab) store in the north of Hogsmeade. The seeds will cost you 1050 Galleons, and the plant itself will set you back 600 Galleons. If you plan to use a lot of them, your best bet is to buy the seeds and grow them yourself, as it will work out cheaper in the long run.

If you only want one for Professor Garlick's assignment, on the other hand, buying it will save you money and time. Alternatively, you should be able to undertake the Venomous Valour quest from Duncan Hobhouse, which sees you head to the Hidden Herbology Corridor. Here you'll find Venomous Tentacula, and plenty in the classroom where you exit the dungeon.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Portkey Games) (Image credit: Portkey Games)

How to grow Venomous Tentacula

Like Fluxweed, you need a large planter to grow this magical plant. You'll need to unlock the Room of Requirement, which happens after you've progressed past the Jackdaw's Rest main quest. You then need to buy the Potting Table with a Large Pot from Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade.

Craft the Potting Table with the Large Pot back at the Room of Requirement and plant the Venomous Tentacula, which you can buy from the Dogweed and Deathcap. They will take 15 minutes to grow before you can harvest them.