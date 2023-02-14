Where to get Fluxweed Stem in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy Fluxweed Stem is an ingredient you'll need during your time at the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Professor Garlick, the herbology teacher, gives you an assignment to grow some, but you will run into problems if you still need to unlock the Room of Requirement (opens in new tab).

You can buy the magical plant, too, so if you only need it to concoct a specific potion you can get hold of it easily enough. If you don't have enough cash, eye chests give you 500 Galleons each, so it's worth opening a few to boost your wallet. Here's where to find Hogwarts Legacy Fluxweed Stem, where to buy the seeds, and how to grow them.

Hogwarts Legacy Fluxweed Stem: How to grow this magical plant

Image 1 of 2 Buy the Potting Table with a Large Pot from The Magic Neep. (Image credit: Portkey Games) Grow the Fluxweed seed in the Room of Requirement. (Image credit: Portkey Games)

Professor Garlick will give you an assignment to grow Fluxweed Stems, but the herbology class only has one small pot to grow things in when you're starting out. This magical plant needs to grow in a large pot, so you'll need to progress past the Jackdaw's Rest main quest and unlock the Room of Requirement. Then you need to buy the Potting Table with a Large Pot from Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade. While you're here, you can also buy Fluxweed seeds from The Magic Neep for 300 Galleons.

Craft the Potting Table with the Large Pot back at the Room of Requirement and plant the Fluxweed seeds. They should take around 15 minutes to grow before you can collect them.

Where to buy Fluxweed Stem

Image 1 of 2 The Magic Neep location in Hogsmeade. (Image credit: Portkey Games) You can buy Fluxweed Stem from The Magic Neep. (Image credit: Portkey Games)

You can buy Fluxweed Stems from The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade, which cost 150 Galleons each. If you're after a lot of them, your best bet is to buy the seeds and grow them yourself which will work out cheaper in the long run too. If you only want one or two though, buying them will save you a lot of time.