The Books with No Pictures quest unlocks as soon as you hit a level 2 friendship with Alice in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you're already there but the quest is still locked, it might be because you don't have Vanellope living in your valley yet. Once she's moved in, you'll be able to make a start on this quest by talking to Alice.

She'll explain how she wants to spend more time with Vanellope, and one of the best ways she can think to do that is by reading together. You need to go and speak to Vanellope before meeting them both at the Dreamlight Library (Merlin's house). They'll both start talking about books, but when Vanellope picks one up, there's a problem and the words start escaping. This is where the quest really begins, and here's what you need to do next.

How to complete the Books with No Pictures quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft)

The first thing Alice asks you to do is hunt down the nouns that have escaped from this book by finding someone who might have a clue for you. She'll tell you to speak to Mickey, Goofy, and Scrooge, but if you just speak to Goofy you can immediately continue with the quest without speaking to the others.

Goofy tells you he found an odd-looking fish in the Peaceful Meadow, which turns out to be one of the nouns. You'll then have to fish the other two nouns from the meadow after this chat. You can tell which ripples will have the nouns in as letters will float up with the bubbles you usually see while looking for fish.

Give these nouns to Alice, and she'll tell you to catch the verbs next. Instead of fish, these are white rabbits with blue letters in their trail. They will lead you to the Dream Castle, where you need to catch three inside before returning to Alice again.

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Now, you need to find the adjectives which are growing on bushes around the Valley. You can pick one set, but the next is missing, and Alice advises you to talk to Remy, Mirabel, and Ursula. Talk to Remy first as this bypasses talking to the others.

When Remy gives you an adjective, he'll tell you that the other might be in Mickey's house. Go inside, and head straight to his fridge. When you interact with it, you'll get the final adjective.

Head back to Alice and she'll ask you to help her make a poem with the words you've just found. She'll read this to Merlin, and then ask you to help her craft somewhere the words can rest, AKA a literary pop-up book. You'll need the following materials for this:

4 x Sunflower

5 x Pink Hydrangea

9 x Softwood

12 x Fiber

Once this is crafted, Alice asks you to make her a cosy reading nook in your house where you can read to her and Vanellope. To make this nook, you'll need to display the following items alongside placing the literary pop-up book you've just crafted:

1 x Rug

1 x Table

2 x Lights

3 x Calm furniture

Alice then asks you to follow her to the literary pop-up book in your house when you've done this, where you'll create a story for her and Vanellope. When you've picked the words, you'll read a story out loud to them both and end the quest, giving your friendship with Alice a little XP boost as a reward.