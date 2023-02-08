Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise Statue locations: How to get Alohomora

Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise Statues are an important collectible to find if you want to open the many locked doors and chests you find around Hogwarts and the wider world. These statues of monkeys clutching moons can only be collected at night, but if you get enough of them and bring them to the caretaker, Gladwin Moon, he'll upgrade your Alohomora spell.

This quest unlocks when the season changes to Autumn, and Moon sends you an owl asking for your help. He'll give you Alohomora level one and ask you to collect some Demiguise Moons hidden in the Faculty Tower. Getting Alohomora is pretty useful, since it unlocks access to the last of the Daedalian Keys , and you can find all sorts of treasure and secrets with it. That said, here's where to find Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise Statues so you can upgrade Alohomora.

Where to find Demiguise Statues in Hogwarts Legacy

Even though these monkey statues can be found during daytime in both Hogwarts and Hogsmeade, they can only be collected at night. The good news is that using Revelio highlights them in blue so you can often see them behind locked doors—generally where they tend to be. The hardest ones to find are the first nine you have to bring to Gladwin Moon to get Alohomora level two.

After that, it's easy to find lots more, especially in Hogsmeade where every other level two locked house seems to contain one. That said, here are nine Demiguise Statue locations in Hogwarts and Hogsmeade you can get with Alohomora level one so you can collect the first upgrade.

Demiguise Moon one: Divination Classroom

In the Library Annex area. Fast travel to the Divination Classroom Floo Flame, then run up the stairs and climb the ladder. You'll find the Demiguise statue near Professor Onai's desk at the back of the room.

Demiguise Moon two: Professor Fig's Office

In the Astronomy Wing area. Fast travel to Professor Fig's Classroom Floo Flame, enter through the door straight ahead, and run up the stairs at the back into Fig's office. You'll find the Demiguise statue on the table to the left of the fireplace.

Demiguise Moon three: The Great Hall

In The Great Hall area. Fast travel to Great Hall Floo Flame, then head along the right wall to the level one locked door at the back. Open this to find a Demiguise statue on the table by the chairs.

Demiguise Moon four: Haunted Bathroom

In the South Wing area. Fast travel to the Clock Tower Courtyard Floo Flame, then turn around, run out of the door and across the bridge, through the double doors and down the stairs. In the corridor on the left, you'll find a level one locked out-of-order wizard's bathroom. Open it up and look inside the middle out-of-order stall to find the Demiguise statue by the boiler.

Demiguise Moon five: Restricted Section

In the Library Annex area. Fast travel to the Library Floo Flame and head into the Restricted Section on your left side. Keep heading downstairs until you spot the eye chest (opens in new tab) and the Demiguise statue on a table nearby.

Demiguise Moon six: Hogwarts Grounds

In the Bell Tower Wing area. Fast travel to Hogwarts North Exit Floo Flame, turn around and go back through the gate, then head left until you find the single level one locked door set into the bottom of the staircase that goes up the wall. Open it up to find the Demiguise statue on a crate.

Demiguise Moon seven: Muggle Studies

In the Astronomy Wing area. Fast travel to the Transfiguration Classroom Floo Flame then turn around and head through the door into North Hall. Head down the stairs and keep going until you find the sleeping dragon statue. Turn right at the statue and unlock the level one locked door on the left leading into Muggle Studies. The Demiguise Statue is just to your right as you come in.

Demiguise Moon eight: The Hog's Head

This one is located in Hogsmeade. Head to The Hog's Head on the west side of town and look in the backroom just past the bar to find the Demiguise Statue there on top of some crates.

Demiguise Moon nine: Brood and Peck

Also in Hogsmeade, directly east of the Brood and Peck beast supply store at the north end of town, you'll find a level one locked house with the Demiguise Statue inside, above a fireplace.

Once you've got all nine, head back to Gladwin Moon and he'll teach you how to deal with level two locks. This makes finding the other Demiguise Statues a lot easier.