How to unlock every spell in Hogwarts Legacy

During your time in Hogwarts Legacy you'll learn all kinds of spells, charms and jinxes to cast, alongside a few unforgivable curses. You'll learn spells as you attend classes and complete extra assignments for professors. Not only are they useful in combat, but you'll be able to use them to locate Field Guide pages, care for beasts and more.

With that in mind, here's where to find each spell—except the unforgivable curses—and what they do.

Where to find each spell in Hogwarts Legacy

Spells in Hogwarts relate to Hogwarts school subjects such as transfiguration, charms, herbology and more. Even the potions master has a few spells to teach you outside of brewing concoctions.

To learn a spell, you have to draw a pattern following a set path. If the red beam catches up with you, you have to start again, but if you hit the correct keys at the right time, you'll get a speed boost.

It's well worth doing every assignment you're offered after attending a class for the first time if you want to build up your repertoire. Most of the spells aren't required to progress the main story, but you will need some optional spells to complete all those Merlin trials scattered along the countryside. Here are all the spells, who you get them from, and their uses. Keep in mind that the light green conjuring spell, altering spell and Evanesco, the vanishing spell, can only be used within the Room of Requirement.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: WB Games) (Image credit: WB games) (Image credit: WB Games)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hogwarts Legacy Spells Spell How to get it What it does Reparo Professor Ronan's first assignment Fixes broken objects Incendio Professor Hecat's first assignment Fire spell, can be used to light torches and destroy webs Levioso Defence against the dark arts lesson Levitation Accio Charms class Summons an object to you Disillusionment Secrets of the restricted section quest Invisibility Expelliarmus Professor Hecat's second assignment Disarms your opponent Depulso Professor Sharp's first assignment Pushes an object/ opponent Diffindo Professor Sharp's second assignment Severing/ slashing attack Confringo From Sebastion in the undercroft Blasting fire attack Wingardium Leviosa Professor Garlick's first assignment Levitation with more control Flipendo Professor Garlick's second assignment Flips enemies/objects around Glacius Madam Kogawa's first assignment Freezing spell, can be used on water and fire Alohomora The Caretaker's lunar lament quest Unlocks doors, can be upgraded Arresto Momentum Madam Kogawa's second assignment Slows down enemies and objects Descendo Professor Onai's first assignment Slams target into ground Bombarda Professor Howin's assignment Deals heavy damage, explosive Petrificus Totalis Secrets of the restricted section When using Disillusionment, sneak up behind an enemy to perform a silent bind attack Transformation Professor Weasley's assignment Changes target into alternative form

Spell mastery

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: WB Games) (Image credit: WB Games)

Once you unlock Talents, you'll be able to upgrade your spells, such as being harder to detect when invisible. You'll get a Talent Point every time you level up, and can even explore upgrades for the dark arts, so be sure to check them out.