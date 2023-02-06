How to open locked doors in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy's locked doors and chests lead to a variety of secret areas and legendary gear that you can use when battling dark wizards and goblins. There are locked areas scattered all across Hogwarts and Hogsmeade, and there's nothing more frustrating in the early game than finding your curiosity stifled by a solid wooden door.

Of course, there's a spell for unlocking stuff in Harry Potter called Alohomora, and that's how you're going to crack open Hogwarts Legacy's locked containers and treasure-filled chests. While you're here, you might also want to know how to get a broom (opens in new tab) so you can fly around the map. Otherwise, here's how to get your hands on the Alohomora spell to open locks in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to get Alohomora

Image 1 of 2 The Caretaker's Lunar Lament quest gets you Alohomora (Image credit: Portkey Games) You have to align the coloured sparks so the cogs spin (Image credit: Portkey Games)

Once you've completed enough of the main story and finished the first trial, the season shifts to Autumn, showing a little cutscene of Hogwarts in the process. After this, you'll receive an owl from Caretaker Moon in your common room dorm. In "The Caretaker's Lunar Lament" quest, Moon asks that you sneak into the faculty area at night to steal two Demiguise Moon statues, and he'll teach you the first level of Alohomora so you can do it. This lets you unlock the level one doors and chests you find in Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and in the wider world.

If you find more Demiguise Moon statues hidden across the map and bring them back to Caretaker Moon, he'll give you upgrades for Alohomora, with seven required for level two locks, and thirteen required for level three. It's important to note that you can only collect Demiguise Moon statues at night, so if you run into one in the day, be sure to change the time in the map menu so you can grab it. They are most often found behind locked doors in Hogwarts and Hogsmeade, but some can be found in certain teacher's offices and classrooms.