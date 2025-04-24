You unlock the Mimsy Were the Borogroves quest once you've hit level 4 friendship with Alice in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can start this quest just by talking to Alice, who will explain that she remembers hiding some treasure around the valley before The Forgetting, but she can't remember where.

So surprise surprise, it's our job to help her find it. This quest involves a series of confusing riddles (nothing new there when it comes to Alice) to solve regarding places around the valley. If you find yourself stuck, here's what you need to do.

How to complete the Mimsy Were the Borogroves quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Alice remembers writing a poem about where she hid her treasure, which talks about a "place of sunbaked pleasure" hiding the next clue. Go to Dazzle Beach and look for a bottle sticking out of the ground, which you need to dig up with your royal shovel. I found this by the rocks between Dazzle Beach and the Glade of Trust.

This contains another poem mentioning a "dark cavern alit with mystic lights." Head into the cave in the cliff on Dazzle Beach, and you'll find what looks like a cluster of Mome Raths but they are actually flowers. Alice says you need to water each group of them while going down further into the cave. When you reach the bottom, you'll be prompted to fish another poem in a bottle out of the pool.



(Image credit: Gameloft)

The next quest hints that you need to find the Jabberwock in a "house of bark" with a "wooded yard", so head to the Forest of Valor. You need to find a log with a pair of yellow eyes emerging from the darkness. For me, this was at the back of the biome next to where the stairs lead to the Frosted Heights. When you're there, Alice will reach into the log to find any more clues but the Jabberwock will bite her. As a result, she explains that you need to lure it out. You'll need the following materials to craft Wonderland Candles:

3 x Tinkering Parts

6 x Glass

9 x Coal Ore

10 x Red Bell Flower

12 x Yellow Daisy

When you've made your set of candles, place them around the Jabberwock log and the eyes will disappear. A chest will appear, containing a kaleidoscope which you'll need to give to Alice. She'll share that this is her treasure, but she can't remember why she hid it. This will end the Mimsy Were the Borogroves quest, and save the mystery for the next set of riddles at a later date.