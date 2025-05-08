How to unlock the uncrafting station in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Uncrafting Station is a machine worth unlocking as soon as the Cheshire Cat moves into your town in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It'll give you the ability to turn anything you've already crafted back into its resources, which is incredibly valuable if you're constantly making things in surplus or need specific materials you're struggling to find. With that said, it's a bit of a slog to unlock the quest that grants you access to it.

When you reach level seven friendship with the Cheshire Cat, you'll be able to start the Uncrafting Station quest. As is expected with Cheshire, it's not exactly a straightforward way to get hold of the crafting recipe. Here are all the hoops you need to jump through before he helps you create a machine of your own.

How to complete the Uncrafting Station quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Cheshire Cat will ask you to craft him three Wildly Jubilant Topiaries for him, so you'll need to gather the following materials:

15 x Clay

15 x Soil

5 x Pink Houseleek

Take these to the Cheshire Cat once you've crafted them and he'll ask you to place them, and break them with your pickaxe. You don't need any special potion to do so, unlike a lot of quests in the past when you've been asked to break unusual items. You'll get some of the resources you used to craft them back when you break them.

Speak to Cheshire again, and he'll ask you to do the same with three balloon arches. You'll then have a conversation with him about how you can't usually do this, and how having some sort of machine to turn things back into their resources would be more efficient. With that idea in mind, the Cheshire Cat will send you back to the Alice in Wonderland realm to collect blue spores.

You need to collect 20 blue spores from all around the forest in this realm. They can be found all over, so it won't take you long to gather them all. Most spores are found underneath the large blue mushrooms around the entrance to the forest. Go back to the Cheshire Cat when you've gathered enough.

He'll give you yet another list of materials to collect, which he states are for the Uncrafting Station but it seems like a strange bunch of items needed to craft a machine. Gather the following materials:

28 x Mushroom

6 x Purple Bell Flower

4 x Blue Passion Lily

17 x Glass

35 x Hardwood

Go to a crafting table with these materials, and you'll be able to craft the Uncrafting Station. Place it in the Valley, and use it to uncraft a piece of furniture. Similar to the slow cooker, you'll need to wait for this process to be done. Collect your resources, and return to the Cheshire Cat to finish the quest. You'll then be able to use the Uncrafting Station whenever you need.