Where to find Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogwarts Legacy

The Dogweed and Deathcap is a shop in Hogwarts Legacy that's a bit hidden on the north end of Hogsmeade. The School of Witchcraft and Wizardry has many lessons for you to attend, where you'll learn things from spells (opens in new tab) to herbology. Sometimes, you'll need to restock your supplies at the nearby Hogsmeade, and that's where you might run into difficulty.

You'll want to grow certain plants, either for potions or to help you in combat, and the Dogweed and Deathcap sells both. They aren't cheap, and you'll need a decent amount of money to buy them, so collecting galleons from eye chests (opens in new tab) can be useful early on. If you've got the cash to spare and you're ready to splash out, here's where to find the Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to find the Dogweed and Deathcap

The Dogweed and Deathcap is found at the north end of Hogsmeade—it can be difficult to spot because it's hidden beneath the UI when you look at the map. From the North Hogsmeade floo flame, head north along the road and keep the pond to your right. Follow the path, and you'll eventually reach the Dogweed and Deathcap. See the screenshot below if you're unsure.

Image 1 of 2 Dogweed and Deathcap location. (Image credit: Portkey Games) The Dogweed and Deathcap sells seeds, plants, and fertilizer. (Image credit: Portkey Games)