This $19 portable power bank is my constant companion as I travel the world and it's pretty much the best thing I currently own

Charmast Portable Charger | 10,000 mAh | USB Type-A, USB Type-C, Lightning, Micro-USB cables built-in | $29.99 $18.99 at Amazon (save $11)

It's not often I'll get misty-eyed over a product, but this one might push me over the edge. Do you travel a lot? Then you'll want one of these. The built-in cables mean you'll never leave one behind, and you can come to the rescue of your fellow humans, no matter what tech they use, any time they need a boost. I've had mine for two years now, and it's just as good as the day I bought it.

One of the best bits about this job is the travel. I get to go to all sorts of interesting places all over the world in my role at PC Gamer, and that means I am a man forever hunting for a plug socket.

Or I used to be. This Charmast portable charger has been in my possession for the best part of two years now, and I can say with absolute confidence it's one of the best things I've ever bought. And guess what? You can own one too for a mere $19 thanks to the Prime Day sales. It's a purchase I would highly recommend to... well, just about anyone, actually.

So what makes this particular power bank so great? The cables. Integrated into the back are four permanently-attached USB Type-A, USB Type-C, Lightning, and Micro-USB cables, all reassuringly thick and well-made. I was initially unsure if the connections would last, given you're going to bend them every which way you can think of on your jaunts across the planet, but I've not had a single issue with mine.

In fact, this power bank looks damn near as good as it did the day I bought it. Here, have some photos I just took of my best mate.

Okay, perhaps it's got some light scratches on the casing. Y'know why? Because I've thrown it in backpacks, jeans, leather jackets, and suitcases. I've dropped it on concrete, used it while lost in a tropical thunderstorm in Taiwan, and spilt beer on it in a Las Vegas casino. It cares not. The battery keeps on going, and going, and going. The ports are still positive, the cables intact. I'm fairly certain it's going to outlive me at this point, in which case I'd like to be buried with it.

I've become so accustomed to taking the Charmast with me wherever I go, I panic slightly on the rare occasion I forget it. But the best thing about this bank is, thanks to that plethora of built-in cables for most types of devices, it's not just me that benefits. I've rescued fellow tech journos at trade conferences, students in coffee shops, family members at gatherings, and even my own nicotine habit on occasion.

Yes, I charge my vape with it as well. I used to be ashamed, too. You can throw rotten fruit, if you like.

Anyway, this is an absolute must-have device in my opinion. Should you see me at a tech show in the near future, or perhaps an airport... please, leave me alone. But allow yourself to glance down at what I have attached to my phone. It'll be this power bank, and I'll be smiling smugly to myself the entire time.