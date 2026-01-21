'The FTC will continue fighting its historic case against Meta to ensure that competition can thrive across the country': FTC appeals 2025 antitrust ruling

'Meta has maintained its dominant position and record profits for well over a decade not through legitimate competition, but by buying its most significant competitive threats'

Seems like only the other day I was chatting about yet another big tech monopoly—because I was. But instead of Google appealing the US Department of Justice's antitrust ruling against it, this time the Federal Trade Commission is appealing a November 2025 ruling concerning Meta.

The FTC originally filed its lawsuit against the company, then called Facebook, all the way back in 2020. The original suit alleged the company had "engaged in a systematic strategy" of buying up competitors, such as Instagram and WhatsApp, in order to maintain its social media monopoly.

