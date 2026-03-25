Geekbench warns that Intel's BOT tool for the new Arrow Lake Plus CPUs generates results that 'aren't comparable with standard runs'

News
By published

Why is Geekbench singling out Intel?

Intel Core Ultra 200HX Plus
(Image credit: Intel)

Primate Labs, the company behind Geekbench, has announced that it will be attaching a warning to benchmark results produced by Intel's new Arrow Lake Plus CPUs. The benchmark specialist says that Intel's new BOT tool, which only runs on the freshly-launched chips, as well as Panther Lake parts, "can boost Geekbench 6 scores by up to 8%, but those results aren't comparable with standard runs."

Primate Labs actually says that individual workloads can be improved by as much as 40%. As for a justification for the move, the company says: "Since the tool modifies the benchmark, and it is unclear to both Primate Labs and the general public how these changes occur, results generated with the tool are not comparable to results generated without it."

Primate Labs concludes that, "while the Binary Optimization Tool only supports a small number of Intel CPUs, this is an important step to ensure scores reported on the Geekbench Browser remain trustworthy. Intel lists the supported CPUs on the Binary Optimization Tool webpage. We expect this list to be dynamic and that it will change over time. Primate Labs’ warnings will be updated accordingly."

The Geekbench binary is dynamically linked, which means the actual instructions being run differ depending on the CPU and OS combination in question. Intel's BOT simply makes sure that the instructions generated are absolutely optimal for the underlying micro-architecture. Moreover, when you dig right down, all CPUs effectively translate software binaries into microcode specific to their architectures.

My understanding is that what Intel's BOT is doing essentially amounts to re-ordering instructions so that they fully utilise the Arrow Lake Plus pipeline. All the actual calculations are the same. In other words, enabling BOT doesn't mean skipping any work.

If there is a valid reason to flag results that are BOT-enhanced, it's that they are unrepresentative of how the Arrow Lake Plus architecture performs without BOT enabled. That matters because BOT doesn't automatically work on all software.

A presentation from Intel&#039;s official launch of its Core Ultra 200S Plus series of processors

Intel likens BOT to a game of Tetris where instructions are more optimally ordered. (Image credit: Intel)

Instead, Intel must first assess the software or application and create application-specific profiles for BOT. In an ideal world, you'd have results both with and without BOT enabled, giving a full picture of how the CPU performs both natively and with the tool switched on.

You could also argue that Intel has something of a track record when it comes to, well, tweaking benchmark results. To dredge up just two examples of many, in 2024 SPEC invalidated Intel benchmark results using a certain Intel compiler due to "unfair" optimisations, and in 2009, Intel's ICC was found to be crippling performance on AMD CPUs by deliberately removing all optimisations for the competing CPU architecture.

The other concern is that Intel's BOT sparks an arms race of optimisations that effectively make all of the results unrepresentative of actual CPU performance. With all that in mind, flagging BOT-enhanced results probably makes sense.

AMD Ryzen 9 9800X3D processor
Best CPU for gaming 2026

1. Best overall:
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

2. Best budget:
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

3. Best mid-range:
AMD Ryzen 7 9700X

4. Best high-end:
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D

5. Best AM4 upgrade:
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D

6. Best CPU graphics:
AMD Ryzen 7 8700G


👉Check out our full CPU guide👈

TOPICS
Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.