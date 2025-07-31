It's time to get over the brand snobbery because this $26 Amazon Basics model is the best budget microphone you can buy today
Seriously, it's that good.
One of the joys of writing our Budget or bust feature is the possibility of stumbling across a diamond in the rough, and that's exactly what's happened to me recently. I've been testing the Amazon Basics USB Condenser Microphone of late, and I can now confirm that it's a brilliant little audio-grabber for a mere $26/£23.
That's right, $26. That makes the weeny Amazon unit less than the price of takeout for two, and after my time with it, I reckon it's worth at least twice as much. I've just added it in as our new pick for the best budget gaming microphone, and if you'll allow me to expound, I'll tell you exactly why.
For a start, it delivers everything you need, nothing you don't. I was expecting a flimsy chassis, nasty materials, and a stand that flops around like a dead fish for this sort of cash, and absolutely none of those expectations were met. The little Basics mic feels remarkably well-built, and I'd put good money on it lasting for years.
Then there's the sound. While I wouldn't go as far as to call the Basics a studio-grade mic, it's genuinely excellent at picking up and reproducing your voice at a distance. You don't get any gain controls here (just a well-placed mute button with an LED indicator), but in practice, you don't really need them.
Shove it on your desk at a reasonable distance, and the little Amazon unit will pick you up just fine. Which is just as well, really, as the cable's a bit short. Nothing's perfect, I'm afraid, so you'll need to go digging around in the cupboards for a spare one if your PC is a floor-dwelling machine.
But what's not "just fine" is the audio quality. Sure, it's not the sort of rich, super-shiny audio capture that'll have audiophiles falling head over heels, but the Amazon USB mic records a fantastically clear, surprisingly rounded tone, especially for a microphone this attractively priced.
I'm used to the idea that ultra-budget audio gear is rubbish, because let's face it, it often is. The Amazon mic has shown me the error of my ways, though, and manages to capture a tone so thoroughly decent-sounding, if you'd told me it came from an $80-$100 unit, I would have absolutely believed you.
Above: The Amazon Basics USB Condenser Microphone recorded in a desktop position, from a reasonable distance away.
Again, it's not the best thing I've ever heard. But for $26? That sound quality is remarkable, I think you'll agree.
There is one more drawback to make note of, and it's a fairly big one: you don't get any software to play with. That means no noise cancelling, and being a condenser mic, that's a bit of a shame. Condenser units will pick up unwanted noises in the immediate vicinity, although it must be said that the Basic's cardioid pattern does seem to have well-judged limits, so it's not particularly noise-prone overall.
Other than that? It's a bit of a superstar. While those of you looking for a more professional sound will be better suited by one of our other best gaming microphone picks below, if all you need are the basics, and the basics done well, then the, err, Amazon Basics is probably for you.
Quick list
- Best overall: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone
- Best budget: Amazon Basics USB Condenser Microphone
- Best mid-range: NZXT Capsule Elite
- Best USB bundle: Sennheiser Profile Streaming Set
- Best looking: HyperX Quadcast S
- Best podcasting: Shure MV7+
- Best streaming: SteelSeries Alias Pro
- Best headset mic: Audio-Technica ATH-M50xSTS StreamSet
The best gaming microphone
Best overall
The best overall
The Shure MV6 manages to cram a lot of the features we love about the bigger, more podcast-focused MV7 into a smaller, desktop-friendly gaming microphone. It's got great vocal pickup, a balanced sound profile, and excellent noise reduction, too.
Best budget
The best budget
Yep, it's an Amazon Basics product. But before you go running for the hills, know this: it's available for under $30, and it sounds absolutely great. It doesn't come with any noise cancelling, though, but what did you expect at this price?
Best mid range
The best mid-range
For under $100, the NZXT Capsule Elite microphone delivers full, rich audio in a svelte design that competes with higher-end options. Well, apart from the mic body being plastic, that is.
Best USB bundle
The best USB bundle
The Sennheiser Profile Streaming Set is a great podcasting starter kit with a well-built mic and sturdy, quality boom arm, though the lack of a desktop stand single polar pattern makes it less versatile than we'd like.
Best looking
The best looking
HyperX's signature microphone finds a new way to set itself apart from the competition. Spoiler: It's RGB lighting.
Best for podcasting
The best podcast microphone
The MV7+ actually manages to improve on the superb, studio-quality audio capture of the OG MV7. It's also so easy to use that even a novice can get an incredible sound out of it.
⬇️ Click to load more of the best gaming mics ⬇️
Best for streaming
The best for streaming
The SteelSeries Alias Pro makes streaming simple, with a powerful interface and a great sounding mic. You'll need a separate boom arm to get the most out of it, though.
Best headset microphone
The best headset microphone
If you're looking for a headset mic that really delivers the goods, look no further. The ATH-M50xSTS StreamSet isn't just a great set of headphones but a great way of recording your vocals, too.
Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy's been jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.