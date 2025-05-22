IO Interactive's upcoming MindsEye system requirements recommend an RTX 4070 or above, which makes my new rig want to cry
Even the minimum requirements feel quite high.
Despite the game launching on June 10, in just a few weeks, we have only just received the MindsEye system requirements. Designed with developer Build a Rocket Boy's Unreal Engine 5 creation system, Everywhere, it's effectively a proof of concept that allows players to remix and create content to build new games, modes, maps, and more. Think Project Spark, or perhaps less niche, Fortnite's creative maps.
Well, if you want to test drive Everywhere's first outing, you will need an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 / Radeon RX 5600 XT, and either an Intel Core i7 13700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, according to the game's Steam page. This means, at the very earliest, you will need at least a rig with parts from 2023 onwards to play it on recommended settings, and reasonably pricey parts at that.
This is likely tied to the fact that MindsEye is built in Unreal Engine 5, whose fancy shmancy Lumen illuminations and reflections feature is quite hard to run. We've seen similarly beefy requirements in other UE5 games like Mafia: The Old Country.
Alongside this, you will need 16 GB of RAM and 70 GB of storage available in an SSD. These two spec requirements aren't particularly strange for a new game.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Minimum
Recommended
OS
Windows 10/11
Windows 10/11
Processor
Intel Core i5 12400F / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Intel Core i7 13700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
Graphics card
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
Memory
16 GB RAM
16 GB RAM
Storage
70 GB
70 GB
Extra notes
SSD required
SSD required
If you want to run MindsEye on minimum settings, you will need at least an Intel Core i5 12400F (or Core i5 12400F since it's the same chip just with an integrated GPU) / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT to run the game. The memory and storage requirements are the same for both settings.
MindsEye also looks like it might require these specs, as the game itself is a cinematic, narrative-driven action game, with recent trailers shoving explosions, shots, or lens flares into the frame every couple of seconds.
I must say I'm more intrigued about the game than I am excited, per se. We've seen surprisingly little, considering it launches in just a few weeks, and its trailers haven't really shown much more than just combat. It's a strange one so far.
I just upgraded my personal rig a few months ago to an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D with an RTX 4070 Super, and although I knew it would feel a little less powerful with time, I am a tad surprised it's already barely handing the recommended requirements of some upcoming games (or, well, game). Time is a scary thing, eh? My Steam backlog is already huge, so maybe I'll be good for a while.
