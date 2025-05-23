Valve certifies the Lenovo Legion Go S for SteamOS, improves AMD compatibility, controller support, and officially brings 80% limiting to SteamOS in 3.7.8 update

Happy Steam update day, everyone. This time Valve's 3.7.8 update to its SteamOS gaming platform brings the 80% battery limit from beta testing into the stable build. This comes alongside other updates to the platform which include further expanding compatibility across devices and your usual slew of bug fixes. Let's dig in, shall we?

In this update we see a few updates to the Linux platform, including a new Arch Linux base and an update to the 6.11 Linux kernel. This furthers the efforts of improved compatibility across devices so we also see an uptick in supported AMD devices. The update breakdown does warn that SteamOS still won't play friendly with all AMD powered machines, but mentions the Rog Ally and the original Lenovo Legion Go as two that benefit from the update. So while we might not be able to give all new AMD handhelds the tick of approval, it's a step in the right direction to getting more machines working on the platform.

One device that is specified, is the Lenovo Legion Go S, the successor to one of the biggest handheld gaming PCs around. This update essentially gives Lenovo's upcoming Steam Deck competitor the green tick when it comes to SteamOS support. This makes the handheld a much surer bet, so that's some wonderful news for anyone looking to pick up the device when it launches in a few days. Hopefully this will improve some of the performance setbacks experienced during our review of the Windows version of the Legion Go S.

If you've got an AMD powered device and want to test whether or not the latest iteration of SteamOS will run on it, Valve has a recovery image you can use to reinstall it properly. Just follow the instructions provided and you should be good to go.

Controller support also received some love in the SteamOS 3.7.8 update. Previously it wasn't uncommon to have Switch controllers require a few reconnects before the gyro controls would work, but that should work first try now. There's also support for the Proteus Controller – a $299 modular input device for players with disabilities or who just like a different configuration to the norm. It also includes a fix for controller freezing issues when exiting Steam. Unfortunately, there isl a known bug around SNES controllers showing as connected when they're not. Sorry, retro gamers.

There's some nice updates here for anyone using BlueTooth devices, too. Now you can see the battery level which is super handy. I hate being surprised by the sudden death of my devices midgame, so at least this way I can't say SteamOS didn't warn me. Previously only OLED devices could be woken up with a BlueTooth device, but now that option has been extended to LED machines too. You also won't accidentally wake up your gaming machine with the BlueTooth device if you've got this option turned off anymore.

Aside from this there's the usual slue of fixes and updates as well as that 80% battery life limiter. After initially being tested in Beta, it seems Valve has decided that this reduction has proved useful for the overall battery life of the device and has gone ahead and implemented it on the stable build. This might be particularly handy for anyone who leaves their device docked or on charge most of the time.

I love seeing all this support for the handheld PC gaming world which has exploded in recent years. I'll have to keep dreaming of owning a machine to try them out though. If you want to check out the full list of updates you can get a look at Valve's official release here.