The Legion Go S SteamOS is completing the Steam Deck's mission to make handheld PC gaming genuinely convenient

It feels like we might be at a bit of a turning point for handheld gaming PCs in a way we've not seen since the launch of the Steam Deck. That's thanks to the Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS, which we've just listed as the absolute best handheld gaming PC on the market right now.
Back in 2022, the Steam Deck brought us an affordable and convenient handheld, in no small part thanks to SteamOS. The market was flooded by Windows handhelds, and while some of these are great, they often felt like placeholders for a future where we can access our PC game libraries on handhelds without having to battle Windows to do so.
Well, that future is now (old man), as the Legion Go S SteamOS brings our first taste of Valve's operating system to a non-Valve handheld with some serious hardware, and it's executed well enough that I gave it a score of 91% in my Legion Go S SteamOS review.
Admittedly, if you don't stick to the (large list) of compatible games and platforms, you might have to battle this OS, perhaps even more than you have to battle Windows. But for most games it's perfect.
It's not just SteamOS that makes this handheld the best, either. It's got a nice big screen, a very ergonomic shape that makes it comfy to use, Hall effect joysticks, and a gorgeous colour scheme. It's the real deal, basically.
That's why this version of the Legion Go S sits on top of our best handheld list. And it's perhaps no coincidence that the Steam Deck—another SteamOS handheld—sits below it as the best budget option. Having the lightweight OS on there really allows for maximising performance while keeping costs low.
Of course, there are still plenty of options if you prefer the compatibility that Windows offers, with the MSI Claw 8 AI+ sitting pretty in the top spot on that front. Intel's Lunar Lake chip works wonders for that one, both in terms of performance and efficiency.
The quick list
1. Best overall: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
2. Best budget: Steam Deck
3. Best Windows: MSI Claw 8 AI+
4. Best big screen: Lenovo Legion Go
5. Best compact: Ayaneo Flip DS
The best handheld gaming PCs
Best overall
The best overall
This handheld combines some serious hardware with SteamOS, which means great performance and efficiency plus all the ease of use of Valve's OS. Oh, and the handheld itself is really lovely to hold and use, too.
Best budget
The best budget
The Steam Deck is unbeatable in one very important way: it's far cheaper than most of the competition. It's definitely the best value option, and it's a neat gaming device for the money.
Best Windows
The best Windows
This handheld offers the bleeding edge of performance and power efficiency on Windows thanks to its Intel Lunar Lake chip, and it has a stunning 8-inch screen to match.
Best big screen
The best big screen
The Lenovo Legion Go has a huge 8.8-inch screen, although you'll want to turn down the resolution a tad for the best performance. It also features detachable controllers that really make it stand out.
Best compact
The best compact
This handheld is not only compact and portable, but also incredibly usable and versatile. Its dual-screen setup allows for super-easy desktop navigation.
Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years (result pending a patiently awaited viva exam) while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.
