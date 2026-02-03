Intel has been keen to talk up the benefits of XeSS 3 and multi-frame generation in recent months, alongside the launch of its very impressive Panther Lake mobile chips and their powerful iGPUs. However, as things currently stand, it's only officially supported on systems with Xe3-cored graphics chips—i.e. Panther Lake only.

Intel says support for older GPUs is on its way, but that hasn't stopped several Redditors from messing around with Intel's latest graphics drivers—and apparently it's surprisingly easy to enable XeSS 3 on most Intel graphics chips right now (via Sweclockers). A quick bit of file swapping seems to do the trick, and commenters are reporting the benefits of multi-frame generation on both the Intel Arc B580 and Arc A770 desktop GPUs, among others.

To enable XeSS 3 on older Intel chips, the methodology goes as follows: Extract the latest Intel driver to a folder of your choosing, copy igxell.dl and igxess_fg.dll from folder 8362 and paste/overwrite to folder 8452, remove your current graphics drivers with Display Driver Uninstaller, and install the new ones from your modified folder.

I don't have an Intel GPU in front of me to test with at the moment, so I'll add the usual proviso that your mileage may vary, and that it might be better to wait for an official release if you're unsure of what you're doing. Still, it seems to have worked for plenty of commenters in the thread, and wiping your GPU drivers if anything goes wrong is usually a pretty simple procedure.

It's also worth noting that any frame gen-enhanced performance gains will likely be lesser for older hardware, and you'll still need a decent base frame rate to get the most out of it, like all forms of multi-frame generation.

That being said, redditor F9-0021 reports that the base frame rate isn't as much of an issue as expected on their A370m machine in Cyberpunk 2077, although enabling multi-frame generation has certainly been hard on their mobile GPU:

"It's way more taxing on the XMX units than I was expecting, dropping me from the 40s with only upscaling, to the high 30s with 2x, to the low 20s with 4x," says the redditor. "The poor little ACM-G11 can't keep up, though it's not super surprising in retrospect.

"Normally with Nvidia frame gen, I'd consider 30 fps the lowest you could go, but only with a controller. I'm not going to lie, XeSS-FG is still going to be completely unplayable at that framerate on mouse and keyboard, but on controller it feels fine. If you gave this to me blind, I'd probably think it was running at 35-40 fps raster.

"I'm going from 20-24 to 80-92 fps, though it really looks more like 50-60 with the frame pacing issues. Hopefully that's something that can be sorted for the official release. Even if it isn't, it's still an incredible achievement."

Again, pinch of salt, your mileage may vary, etc etc. Still, it looks to be something of a red letter day for those running older Intel GPUs, and that's pleasing to see. Intel drivers have often been patchy in our experience, but the company now says they're "light years ahead of where we were a few years ago". And in this case, perhaps several months ahead of their own official driver release.