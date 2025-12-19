OLED gaming monitors are becoming ever more mainstream, with 2025 being the best year they've had so far, according to recent market reports.

Trendforce recently shared its findings that OLED monitor shipments grew 65% from this period last year, and 12% from the previous quarter. With a total estimated shipment of 2.62 million in the third quarter of 2025, this means that OLED monitor shipments have grown by 84% year-on-year.

Trendforce also lays out which companies these orders are from. Asus sits at the very top of the pile, enjoying a 21.9% share. You can see the full stats below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Company Market Share Asus 21.9% Samsung 18% MSI 14.4% LG Electronics 12.9% Others 32.7%

Naturally, shipping figures and total sales are different metrics, though they are linked. As items sell better, stores will naturally stock more. It's also worth noting that Trendforce's analysis encompasses all OLED monitors, not just OLED gaming monitors. For example, Asus has a whole range of ProArt OLED productivity monitors, which definitely helps that market share.

Trendforce's report from last year put OLED monitor shipments at 1.44 million units, growing by 181% compared to the previous year. So, while the growth this year wasn't as extreme as 2024's, it's still very strong.

(Image credit: Future)

Asus took to its blog to celebrate these findings, saying it "has surpassed competitors to become the world's leading OLED monitor brand." Asus also claims that "its user-first strategy focused on elevating the overall display experience" is what helped it take the lead, and it attributed part of its success to a diverse range of OLED panels.

Despite Asus offering some solid picks, we actually think that MSI is in the lead in regards to quality, with its MPG 321URX QD-OLED currently being our pick for the best gaming monitor overall. That said, we're also big fans of Asus' ROG Swift PG27UCDM OLED monitor, which launched early this year, but it's an awful lot of money for a 27-inch panel.

Personally, I'm happy to see more of the world embrace OLED panels. Burn-in worries may not have helped the display technology's public image, and you still get some font fringing, especially at lower resolutions. Still, it really has made day-to-day gaming so much better for me personally. With truer blacks and more vibrant colours, no one tech upgrade has made a bigger difference than when I swapped to OLED.

(Image credit: Future)

If you're already kitted out with a nice rig, I couldn't advise the swap to OLED more. Especially when we know there are so many out there on the market. Here's hoping 2026 only brings better OLED monitors, with even stronger brightness (and maybe a little less font fringing too).

The increase in sales of better, more highly specced monitors does highlight the gulf between gaming hardware that has been affected by chip shortages and that which hasn't; RAM is getting ever more expensive, and yet monitors have only become more and more reasonably priced. Such is the cursed world we live in under AI.