Black Friday is nearly upon us, and we're sharpening our swords in anticipation of our yearly battle with the many, many deals. As with every year, however, some of the tastiest discounts have a tendency to turn up early—and I'd say this Lenovo Legion 5 OLED RTX 5060 gaming laptop for $1,000 at Walmart is an excellent candidate.

Now, I can't promise it won't go lower. In fact, I found this exact model for $949 at Walmart earlier today, before it sold out. However, RTX 5060 mobile-equipped laptops have been next to impossible to find for under $1,000 this year, and the ones that do usually have major caveats. This one? Very few, which means it's still a stunning machine for the cash.

In fact, I'll get the downsides out of the way early. It's got 16 GB of RAM, not 32, which is fine for now but you'll probably want to upgrade it later on, which is easy to do. Not cheap anymore, mind. Sadly, the real issue with having 16 GB of RAM in a Lenovo laptop is that it doesn't stock 8 GB modules anymore, which means that seemingly any 16 GB laptop from Lenovo just comes with a single 16 GB SO-DIMM.

So yes, single channel memory when dual channel memory literally doubles the available bandwidth. But, as we've seen with Lenovo's LOQ 15, that doesn't mean a whole lot when it comes to gaming performance.

The other thing to bear in mind is the 512 GB SSD, which is, and there's no other way of saying this, tiny. Again, it's an easy upgrade to perform (especially as this machine has a second M.2 slot), and SSD prices haven't been hit as hard as RAM equivalents just yet, so you can still pick up a bargain NVMe drive without much trouble.

Now, onto the very, very good stuff. This is an OLED-panelled machine, which means it puts the best screen tech money can buy in your hands for a very reasonable sum. It's a 165 Hz display, too, which is plenty speedy.

It's also 1600p, which represents a lot of pixels for the RTX 5060 mobile to push. Luckily, however, it's a 115 W variant, and DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation will be your best friends in the demanding stuff.

The CPU is an eight-core 16 thread AMD chip, which should be plenty powerful, and the Legion 5 chassis is an angled, subtle, downright good-looking affair, which means you can use it in public without beaming RGB lighting out of the coffee shop window and making a fool of yourself.

In short, it's a properly equipped, OLED-sporting, genuinely desirable gaming laptop for just under $1,000. I'll be doing my best to beat it once Black Friday kicks off properly on November 28, but I reckon I'll have a fight on my hands. I'm looking forward to it, aren't you?