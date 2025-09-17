A more expensive rapid trigger version of Logitech's G515 gaming keyboard has just launched and it's for low-profile fans

Low-profile rapid trigger keyboards are a bit of a niche on a niche, but given faster actuation and less key travel, it makes sense why someone more competitively minded may want to pick one up. Well, Logitech has you covered; it'll just cost you $170. Will that be cash or card?

Announced and launching today, the Logitech G515 Rapid TKL is a low-profile analogue gaming keyboard with customisable actuation.

This may be the board for you if you know what jiggle peaking is, you like your keys to be small and close to the keyboard, and fancy yourself at the top of the competitive gaming pile.

If you don't, well, here's a quick rundown: Low-profile keyboards have keys lower to the base, which allows the entire keyboard to be a little speedier in-game. Being closer to the board means they are quicker to fully depress, and low-profile switches, being less tall, need to travel a shorter distance to reset again. Though actually, with rapid trigger, that reset point doesn't actually matter.

In this case, the maximum travel is 2.5 mm, but rapid trigger resets the switch the second you let go, which means in games like Counter-Strike 2, where you are more accurate as you are standing still, this makes your reticle, and therefore your shot spread ever so slightly smaller.

All told, the new G515 Rapid TKL is a mere 22 mm high. That makes it 4 mm higher than the Razer BlackWidow V4 Low-Profile HyperSpeed I'm currently typing on and 18 mm lower than the Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96, which is currently our choice for the best gaming keyboard.

You can customise actuation (how far down you need to press to register a key) all the way from 0.1 mm to 2.5 mm. This means you can make your most commonly used keys easier to press and those you are likely to misclick harder to press.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Logitech G515 Rapid TKL specs Length 354.75 mm Width 146 mm Height 22 mm Weight 800 g (without cable) Connectivity Wired Keycaps Dual-shot PBT keycaps Extra features Rapid trigger, key priority, multi-point actuation, Price $170 | €170

In both look and selling point, the Logitech G515 is reminiscent of the Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid I tested at the start of the year. Both have rapid trigger and both have the same number of keys (though the latter has a media wheel and the former has a grey accent over WASD). They also come in at the exact same price point. If you are set on rapid trigger and want a Logitech gaming keyboard, this new addition just seems to give a little more choice.

(Image credit: Logitech)

However, if you aren't settled on Logitech and want a low-profile rapid trigger keyboard, we loved the Nuphy Air60 HE. It's a tad smaller, without arrow keys, a home key, page keys, etc, but also comes in up to $50 cheaper at MSRP. If you just want rapid trigger and don't want a super premium feeling keyboard, the Gamakay X Naughshark NS68 is packed with seriously impressive tech for just $40.

In exchange for its price, the new G515 Rapid does come with a stainless steel top plate for a more durable design, and the double-shot PBT keycaps are oil-resistant, which should mean it can withstand those long gaming sessions a little easier than others. The analogue switches are pre-lubed for smoother use, and the keyboard comes with a few extra nifty features, such as key priority and multipoint action. Just don't use the former one in Counter-Strike 2, as Valve isn't a fan, ie. it might get you banned.