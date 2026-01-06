Do you remember the Razer Iskur V2? That pretty good follow-up to the V1, which was a bit more expensive and came with some extra nifty features? Well, Razer is following that follow-up with a chair it calls the Iskur V2 Newgen, and Razer tells me, "We didn't just build a breathable chair, we built a breathable performance engine."

Yeah, that all sounds very Razer so far. But, cutting through the bravado, the Newgen is reportedly more breathable than the V2, using Razer's own Gen 2 EPU leather with "cooltouch" technology. It comes with a dual-density cold-cure foam seat, which Razer says goes "without that trapped heat feeling."

The Newgen comes with Razer's own 'Hyperflex lumbar support'. No, that's not the same as the Razer Hyperflux, which is its wireless charging mousepad. This chair instead comes with a 360-degree swivel, so you can spin all the way around, plus a memory foam head cushion, plus a 152-degree recline—which is the same as the V2. Razer says the reason the recline stayed the same is "because it's perfect".

Ultimately, from the look and many of the specs, calling this chair the V2 Newgen makes a lot of sense. It's not an overhaul (and probably wouldn't deserve the V3 name). It also doesn't seem a million miles away from the current Iskure V2. Still, if it's reasonably priced, and you haven't yet got the V2, it could make for a decent pick instead.

This is similar to what Razer did with the BlackShark V2 Pro in 2023. It offered a better microphone and stronger battery life than the previous V2 Pro, but kept the name, so potential buyers still had a good idea of what it would offer.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer)

CES 2026 (Image credit: Future) Catch up with CES 2026: We're on the ground in sunny Las Vegas covering all the latest announcements from some of the biggest names in tech, including Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Asus, Razer, MSI and more.

This is not Razer's first time bragging about its ability to keep you cool while you game, either. Project Arielle was unveiled at last year's CES, which was a version of the Razer Fujin Pro that Razer called the "world's first heating and cooling integrated mesh gaming chair". It has a bladeless fan system that could alternate between cooling and heating, though it was just a prototype and seemingly hasn't yet made it to market. That's not particularly unique for CES prototypes, but that's not going to stop us from asking Alienware when it's going to launch a UFO handheld.

We don't yet have a price or release date for the Razer Iskur V2 Newgen. The Razer Iskur retailed for $500, and the Razer Iskur V2 retailed for $650, so here's hoping for somewhere around that price.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Iskur V2 Newgen is part of Razer's broader suite of announcements as part of CES 2026. As well as the Newgen, we got a tease for a new chair that Razer calls the Project Madison. It appears to be a Razer chair with something like the Razer Clio speakers and maybe the rumbly bum-shaker Freyja haptic seat built in.

As well as this, we saw the introduction of Project Motoko, a smart headset with AI built in, plus a Bluetooth Wolverine V3, and a *brace yourself* desktop AI assistant. Yeah, it's a bit of a mixed bag this year. Still, the Newgen looks alright.