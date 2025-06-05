PC Gamer's got your back Our experienced team dedicates many hours to every review, to really get to the heart of what matters most to you. Find out more about how we evaluate games and hardware.

Decluttering your gaming PC is a noble goal. I'm totally into the idea of cutting out cable mess and keeping my system tray free of as many applications as possible. This is handily what Corsair promises to do with iCUE Link, combining all my cables into a single hub and offering to control my components via a single application, iCUE. So why do I still find myself so frustrated by the sheer amount of cables required to set-up the Corsair iCUE Link Titan 360 RX LCD?

I've just wrapped up my Corsair Nautilus RS 360 review and it makes for a good comparison with the Titan 360 RX LCD. The Nautilus is a brand new all-in-one liquid cooler with three RS120 fans, a $110/£110 price tag, and requires just two cables to function. It lacks a screen, RGB lighting, or any other intelligent feature, hence why it gets away with just two 4-pin PWM connectors—one for the pump and one for the daisy-chained fans.

The Corsair iCUE Link Titan 360 RX LCD is a brand new all-in-one liquid cooler with three RX120 RGB fans, a $220/£260 price tag, and requires a connection to one fan header, one USB 2.0 header via a splitter, and one 1x 6-pin PCIe power connector to function. But wait, there's more. That's just for the System Hub required to get it going. The System Hub also connects to the fans on the radiator, which then connect to the pump, and the pump also has another cable running to one of the USB 2.0 headers on the aforementioned splitter cable.

It's tough to see the benefits of iCUE Link through the mess of cables required to set it up. Though admittedly the Titan 360 RX LCD has a lot more going on than the Nautilus. It has 44 addressable RGB LEDs on the pump, eight more on each of the three fans, a 2.1-inch IPS display, and the ability to be daisy-chained to various other components, namely more fans. Still, the required cables and clutter do feel extreme for merely a liquid cooler alone, but perhaps that's by design. It is too much for a liquid cooler—it's meant to connect most of your PC.

Titan 360 RX LCD specs: (Image credit: Future) Radiator size: 360 mm

Radiator material: Aluminium

Pump: Corsair Flowdrive

Socket compatibility: AM5/AM4, LGA1851/1700

Fans: 3x RX120 RGB

Fan speed: 2100 rpm

RGB lighting: Yes, pump + fans

Tubing length: 450 mm

Price: $220/£260

So, I went one step further and built an entire gaming PC with Corsair's latest parts. That includes a Corsair Frame 4000D case, Corsair LX120-R RGB and LX120 RGB fans, Corsair RM850X power supply, and Corsair Vengeance 32 GB DDR5-6000 memory with the Light Enhancement Kit. The lot.

In that build experiment, I did come to appreciate the ability to adjust my entire PC through a single app. I do have fewer applications in my system tray and I no longer have to try to colour-match the hue of RGB LEDs on different parts using different software—though there are ways around that using tools like OpenRGB or just sticking everything on your motherboard ARGB headers. It's also very easy to add new things into the iCUE loop. The point is, iCUE makes a lot more sense when it's connecting everything together in a full, from-scratch build.

I've come to appreciate the Titan for how it is fitted, too. For one, the tubes are longer than usual at 450 mm. But more than that, unlike some other coolers in Corsair's lineup, including the Nautilus, the Titan gets rid of the traditional standoff posts that we've come to expect and instead integrates longer screws into the bracket attached to the pump. That doesn't make a huge difference when installing the pump, but when removing it, you no longer have to try to unscrew stiff posts that are precariously close to motherboard VRM components or partially blocked by the VRM heatsink.

However, I also came away feeling like the Titan 360 RX LCD could've played a more central role in the system. The cooler could become the System Hub, for example. This isn't a brave new idea—Hyte does this exact thing with its Thicc Q60, which is both a liquid cooler with a screen and an I/O hub for its own proprietary system for connecting new fans, LED strips and accessories via USB-C. The Titan 360 RX LCD isn't as smart and merely adds to the clutter, rather than cuts it out.

I also ran into another issue with Corsair's iCUE Link system, one that is common between Corsair and Hyte, and that's the requirement for a spare 6-pin PCIe cable. The system I built used exclusively AMD parts, including an XFX Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card. This card requires three 8-pin power connectors—now take a guess how many PCIe power cables are included with the Corsair RM850x power supply I picked for this build. Yep, it has three. So I was one PCIe connector down, but luckily I had a spare cable (always check they're the exact same), except this one was in white. It doesn't look great, but it works, and yeah, that's another cable added to the system that's designed to… save cables?

Corsair has thought of a solution to some of these issues, and one which I got to see first-hand at Computex 2025. The latest RMx Shift PSUs have a System Hub built in, which removes the need for that pesky PCIe connection and a dedicated hub somewhere in your machine. Two birds, one stone—but it wasn't available when I built my machine.

I realise I've been talking around the ecosystem for the Titan 360 RX LCD a lot, more so than even the cooler itself, but it's hard to separate the latter from the former. You shouldn't buy the Titan 360 RX LCD unless you're buying into the entire iCUE ecosystem. It's a lot of hassle for a screen that you can find elsewhere, such as the NZXT's Kraken Elite 360 RGB or Tryx's Panorama 360 ARGB—though both are more expensive than Corsair's option in the US (UK is closer due to a much higher MSRP). I don't think resolution and refresh rate really matter so much on a 2-and-a-bit-inch screen, but if you're really into it, NZXT's option is better on both counts.

If you do plan on buying entirely into the iCUE Link ecosystem, however, here are the important details from my testing.

The Titan 360 RX LCD ended up being outperformed in gaming tests by many of the liquid coolers I tested alongside it, including Corsair's own Nautilus 360 RS. We test coolers using an Intel Core i7 14700K, which is a demanding chip and tough to keep cool, and the Titan struggled a little more than others in both games and CPU-intensive workloads. That's a bit of a surprise, considering this is Corsair's latest and greatest in-house pump design, nicknamed Flowdrive, but it should be said that little separates the best liquid coolers and the worst liquid coolers. The Titan still remains capable of keeping the Core i7 cool under load.

That new pump design is good for keeping the noise down, however. The Titan 360 RX LCD pump is quieter in testing than the Nautilus, which uses a non-Flowdrive Corsair-designed pump, and Cooler Master's MasterLiquid 360 Core II, which uses the company's own G9R pump. It's only louder than the Hyte Thicc Q60, though that uses a unique design with a pump buried inside the radiator, which helps keep the noise down somewhat.

The RX120 RGB fans do well to minimise noise, too. The Titan made a little more noise overall than the Nautilus and MasterLiquid, but my testing involves running the fans at full speed to measure maximum performance. The Titan's RX120 fans run 2100 rpm, much faster than the 1700 and 1750 rpm fans on the Nautilus and MasterLiquid, respectively. At idle, the cooler is practically inaudible.

Overall, the Corsair iCUE Link Titan 360 RX LCD is not a convincing upgrade for an existing system. You need to build a PC around it, with iCUE Link at the forefront, to get the most out of it and the ecosystem. Otherwise, you end up with more cable clutter than you would with a traditional, more affordable liquid cooler.

Where the Titan RX does excel is within that entire ecosystem. It looks excellent with my key stats up on that IPS screen and all my RGB lighting, across pump and fans, sharing a dynamic theme that shifts and sways across the many diffused RGB LEDs. Plus, it's cheaper for a screen than some competing coolers. If looks were all I was judging it for, it'd be right up there. However, the rest of the package just isn't quite convincing enough to rank it with the best.